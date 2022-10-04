Read full article on original website
Happening in NWA: BFF announces dates, First Friday
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. First Friday, the monthly festival series featuring live music, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities, and local vendors – returns to Bentonville tomorrow. The theme is “Oktoberfest.” The event, as always, will take place in and around the downtown...
‘Puppets in the Park’ returns
It’s become a fall tradition in Northwest Arkansas: the annual “Puppets in the Park” will take place on Sunday. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Jo Ann Kaminsky to learn more about the event and where it is all happening.
Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale
Activities supporting farmers in need and Ag education.
Happening in NWA: Vintage market days, Mule Jump
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The UAFS Theatre Department will present its fall show, Roald Dahl’s “James and The Giant Peach,” from Oct. 6-9 at Breedlove Auditorium. The play was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will feature original...
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville. Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville. The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville. KNWA Today: Strut...
Cancer survivor publishes calendar workbook
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For many, raising awareness is more than a task for the 31 days of October… it’s year-round. Watch as local survivor Kerri Besse joins Good Day NWA to share her journey and how publishing a calendar workbook helped her. An Evening of...
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game.
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game.
Engaging Hispanic voters ahead of midterm election
Engaging Hispanic voters ahead of midterm election.
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
Sam Pittman talks Bumper Pool breaking tackles record
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool needs 14 tackles to break the all-time tackles record at Arkansas currently held by Tony Bua with 408. Pool commented on what breaking the record would mean to him on Tuesday. Sam Pittman also talked about it on Wednesday. “Football is such a physical...
Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
Arkansas shifts secondary around
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
Ketron Jackson emerging at wide receiver
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. has stepped up this season to become one of the key targets for quarterback KJ Jefferson. In five games, Jackson has seven receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns with a long catch of 64 yards. Against Texas A&M, Jackson caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to start the scoring on the night. Against Alabama, Jackson caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson with 21 seconds remaining in the first half. That touchdown ignited some momentum for the Hogs that they used to rally in the third quarter to pull within 28-23 of the Tide. Sam Pittman talked about Jackson having touchdown catches the past two games.
SEC picks, kickoff times and networks for Week 6
FAYETTEVILLE — Week 6 is here in the SEC and once again there’s seven games on the schedule including the Razorbacks taking on Mississippi State. Last week, myself and Dudley E. Dawson both went 7-0 with our picks. Ty Hudson went 6-1 missing only the Hogs game against Alabama. Kevin McPherson went 5-2 and John D. James was 4-3. That made for an interesting four-way tie among the standings.
Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 at Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
KJ Jefferson’s status uncertain heading into Wednesday’s practice
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman still is uncertain on the status of redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson heading into Wednesday’s practice. Arkansas will hit the practice fields a little later this afternoon to hold closed drills preparing for Mississippi State. Jefferson suffered a head injury late in the Alabama game and his status has been much talked about this week.
