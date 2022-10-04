Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Paradise Found: Northampton set to welcome 28th annual Paradise City Arts Festival
Taking a cue from the recent focus on the world beyond and space travel, this fall’s 28th annual Paradise City Arts Festival at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton will be a bit “out of this world.”. Visitors to the three-day arts fest that kicks off on Saturday...
The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield
Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
Belen, Salvadoran-American bakery, plans to open permanent Worcester spot
Worcester baker Zaida Melendez is planning to open a permanent location on Park Avenue in the coming months. Melendez was approved by the city’s License Commission on Thursday morning to open her bakery, Belen, at 385 Park Ave. Melendez said she plans to serve a combination of traditional Salvadoran pastries and typical American desserts.
Worcester Columbus Day Parade is back with name change as the Italian Heritage Parade
Shrewsbury Street will fill up with floats, marching bands and city officials Sunday Oct. 9 as part of Worcester’s Shrewsbury Street Italian Heritage Parade for the first time in four years. The parade, which was previously called the Worcester Columbus Day Parade, hasn’t happened since 2018, when the chair...
Autumn Mist Farm launches meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in Agawam
AGAWAM — After nine months, the burgers have return to the former location of 911 Burgers and Dogs. On Tuesday, Autumn Mist Farm, which raises cattle, held a grand opening of its meat shop and farm-to-table restaurant in the building after buying new kitchen equipment, crafting a fresh menu and even placing a large bull statute in the corner of the lot.
Westfield officials hope Elm St. ‘green space’ can be ready for events by summer
WESTFIELD — The vacant lot on Elm Street next to the PVTA station could be turned into a public green space with events by next summer, said Community Development Director Peter Miller. The Westfield Redevelopment Authority has been trying to find a use for the space for years, but...
New farm-to-table restaurant, retail store opens in Agawam
It was the grand-opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant and retail store in Agawam.
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
The Big E lost and found filled with hundreds of items after fair ends
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Big E had a big year, setting an all-time record high for one day attendance on Saturday, September 24 with over 177,000 people. Now that it's over, one place that is still drawing a crowd is the lost and found department. "We've actually found all...
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home
A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield
A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Chris Isaak will bring holiday tour to Springfield
Chris Isaak will spread some holiday cheer at MGM Springfield this year with his “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas” Tour. Isaak will take the stage in the ARIA Ballroom on Nov. 26.
2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
Sewage overflow in the Connecticut River in Holyoke
Recent rainfall is causing the city of Holyoke to alert the community of waste water being released into the Connecticut River.
