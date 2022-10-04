ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield

Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home

A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield

A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
