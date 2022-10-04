ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for a Drug Offense

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 58-year-old Scott Paul Polinski, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on Friday to 120 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

In October 2021, Polinski was on parole with the State of Iowa Fourth Judicial District Probation and Parole Department for prior distribution of methamphetamine convictions. Officers received information that Polinski was selling methamphetamine out of his home. Officers went to Polinksi’s address to complete a home visit and speak with Polinski. Officers located 264 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia related to distributing illegal drugs.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Council Bluffs Police Department, Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Probation and Parole Department, and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa.

