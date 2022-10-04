Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos ’ current status after months of speculation, label drama , social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately.

In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?” the 31-year-old said. “Because you know, we just came from a loyal family, sh*t that’s supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

Takeoff took a slightly more pragmatic and optimistic approach, more so focused on leaving the situation in God’s hands. “We don’t know all the answers, you feel me? God knows. We pray a lot, you know? Whatever ain’t right and however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it, we pray. So only time will tell. We always family now, that ain’t gon’ change.”

Quavo then went a bit deeper, alluding to a potential lack of loyalty on their estranged third member’s behalf. “We stand on real deal, real deal loyalty, and sometimes that sh*t ain’t displayed. This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And sh*t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

The duo has moved along unhindered, dropping four singles over the last few months as they work toward their Only Built For Infinity Links album releasing this Friday (Oct. 7). Offset has been teasing his own solo project, tweeting “11/11/22” last month in addition to sharing “54321” and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo in the weeks prior.