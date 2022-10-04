EXCLUSIVE: “At The Eye of the Storm” – Rosina Smith, McKenzie Intelligence Services in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’

Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “A Job Well Done” – Tom Warden, CLARA Analytics; John Swigart, Pie Insurance and Reagan Pufall, Omaha National in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Employment-based insurance is the most common private health coverage in the United States. And it’s where tech is proving key to bringing down premiums and improving benefits. In the US, healthcare is a divisive issue. From COVID-19 to the recent Roe v Wade ruling, which overturned universal access to...
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
gcaptain.com
Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary in drive to support UK as centre of excellence for maritime design and technology
Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom. With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton,...
ffnews.com
Fugro and McKenzie Intelligence Services partner to accelerate Hurricane Ian aid recovery in Florida
In partnership with McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), a leading provider of intelligence data to re-insurers, Fugro, the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, has completed a rapid response mapping project in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in the state last week. The project involved acquisition of high-resolution aerial imagery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffnews.com
NFP Unifies Brand, Strengthens Operations in Ireland, Eyes Europe Expansion
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, announced today it will rebrand two acquired firms in Ireland: Aiken Insurances and ReSure Corporate Brokers. By combining the two firms’ commercial insurance expertise and capabilities, NFP is streamlining operations and creating a more integrated solution for clients.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Derisking Offsetting” – Natalia Dorfman, Kita in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
With still so much uncertainty surrounding the trade in voluntary carbon credits, Natalia Dorfman, Co-founder and CEO of startup Kita, believes insurance could be key to reaching net zero. Since the Paris Agreement in 2015, 192 countries and the European Union have signed up to the fight against climate change...
ffnews.com
Simon-kucher & Partners Hires Jon Causier to Lead Banking and Financial Institutions Practice
Global strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners today announces that Jon Causier has been appointed as the newest Partner to lead the firm’s Banking and Financial Institutions practice in London. Mr. Causier, who returns to the UK after being based in Singapore for six years, brings over 20...
ffnews.com
Napier welcomes Julian Clarke to lead its global corporate development
Napier, a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Clarke as its new Global Head of Corporate Development. In his new role, Clarke is set to work closely with Napier’s CEO, Greg Watson, to develop a robust...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
ffnews.com
ACA Group expands electronic communications surveillance capabilities in ComplianceAlpha® Platform
ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services, today announced that it has added a host of new capabilities to ComplianceAlpha®, the firm’s integrated RegTech solutions platform. These latest additions are designed to better support the surveillance of and adherence to policies related to electronic communications (eComms).
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Bright Acquires Tax Specialist BTCSoftware
Bright, a UK and Ireland-based accounting, practice management and payroll software provider, has struck a deal to acquire UK based tax software firm, BTCSoftware Ltd. The investment in BTCSoftware further demonstrates Bright’s commitment to delivering UK customers with best-in-breed products, following on from its investment in AccountancyManager in March of this year. The move is part of its long-term strategy to offer an intuitive, integrated and end-to-end cloud accounting software solution to accounting firms and SMEs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
supplychain247.com
Phantom Auto acquires Voysys AB to bolster video streaming capabilities
Phantom Auto, a provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage, Phantom stated.
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
ffnews.com
LMAX Digital Continues its Expansion with Senior Institutional Sales Appointments in the US and Europe
LMAX Digital, the leading institutional spot cryptocurrency exchange and part of LMAX Group, has appointed Bryan Christian as Director of US Sales and Cassandra Cox as Director, Institutional Sales in Europe, as it continues to build its presence globally. Bryan will be based in New York and Cassandra in London. Both executives report to Jenna Wright, Managing Director of LMAX Digital.
Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions Business, Dura-Line, Acquires Biarri Networks
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, announced today that it has acquired Biarri Networks, a leading Denver-based technology provider that specializes in fiber optic network design solutions for the global telecommunications industry. The strategic investment in Biarri Networks’ software and services complements Dura-Line’s infrastructure expertise and supports Dura-Line in extending its end-to-end offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005111/en/ Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, acquires Biarri Networks. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Mastercard and Ravelin Partner to Reduce Fraud and Create Frictionless Checkout in Digital Quick Commerce
During the pandemic, online grocery orders rose by more than 50% and are expected to rise further this year, according to McKinsey research. More than ever, people make day-to-day purchases online, choosing quick commerce merchants that offer speed and convenience. As people open new accounts and make faster purchases, merchants are challenged to verify identities and manage evolving fraud threats in real time.
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0