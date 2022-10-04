Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Policygenius and CBIZ Announce Partnership to Expand Life Insurance Offerings
Policygenius and CBIZ announced today a partnership to bring Policygenius Pro, a term life fulfillment platform, to CBIZ’s extensive network of insurance professionals. Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this tool, advisors can refer their clients to Policygenius to take them through the process, from finalizing policy selection to placing coverage in-force.
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
SFGate
What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?
How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Recommends Shopping for New Auto Insurance in These 6 Situations
Don't assume sticking with the status quo on your auto insurance is always the right move. Shopping for new auto insurance could make it possible to reduce premium prices. It may also be important to shop for new insurance to maintain the right coverages as a driver's circumstances change. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
Business Insider
Why you should always pay with a credit card at gas stations, hotels, and car rental companies
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Paying with a credit card rather...
What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model
Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How
More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
Chaser provides a failsafe method for businesses to reduce late payments
Chaser, the global accounts receivables SaaS platform and credit control service provider launched direct debit functionality, allowing users to get predictable payments from their customers and follow up with automated, personalised emails and texts when payments fail. Many businesses believe that direct debit payments will give them reasonable certainty around...
CNBC
Why auto loans with $1,000 monthly payments are becoming more popular
It has become more common for car dealers to sell new vehicles to customers financing the purchase with an auto loan requiring a monthly $1,000 payment. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Motley Fool
4 Life Insurance Tips From Suze Orman During Life Insurance Awareness Month
It pays to take her advice to heart. There's a lot of misinformation about life insurance out there. If you're confused about the coverage you need, here's some advice to follow. Although we're nearly at the end of September, it's not too late to acknowledge that it's Life Insurance Awareness...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Redfin: Homebuyers’ Down Payments Escalated During Pandemic
Intense housing competition and soaring house prices prompted buyers to double their down payments. Down payments have declined slightly in recent months after peaking at $66,000 in May and June. Although Redfin reported that prices are falling from their peak, they’re still near record highs. The rising cost of...
Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?
If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
ffnews.com
Intix launches xCOMPLY to help financial institutions navigate the evolving regulatory landscape
Intix is proud to launch xCOMPLY to help financial institutions deal with compliance operations more efficiently. Regulatory requirements are becoming more and more complex, and financial institutions know that access to transaction data has become a must. However, the evolution of the regulatory landscape means that transparency on the business context of transactions has become vital. xCOMPLY achieves this by helping financial institutions to know their transaction (KYT) in a holistic and deep way. By combining transaction data with additional data sets, xCOMPLY will deliver contextual insights to support compliance with regulatory obligations. Understanding the origin of a payment allows financial institutions to analyse end-to-end business context and avoid non-compliance.
Amazon to offer instant pay to workers and more loans to sellers
Yesterday Amazon announced a median $1 per hour raise in new employees’ starting pay. The average initial rate for “front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation” now stands at $19 an hour, with salaries ranging between $16 and $26 per hour, depending on position and location. In...
Homeowners insurance is key to protecting your residence—what you need to know about coverage and what it costs
Homeowners insurance isn’t a state mandate in the same way that auto insurance is, but it’s often required by a lender if you have a mortgage. Homeownership might be the American Dream, but so much can go wrong when you own a home. A tree falls through the...
Forbes Recognizes Mercury Insurance as One of the 'Best Insurance Companies in America' for 2023
Mercury is one of only 78 insurance companies out of more than 3,300 across. (NYSE: MCY) has been recognized as one of America's Best Insurance Companies of 2023 for. Forbes partnered with market research group Statista to survey customers of more than 3,300. U.S. insurance companies to create the rankings....
How your homeowner’s insurance premium is determined—plus 7 tips to help you save
Repair costs can vary widely based on your ZIP code and will influence the cost of your homeowners insurance premium. Photoillustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. There are many hidden costs that come along with owning a home. One that is often overlooked is homeowners insurance. Many lenders...
ffnews.com
SIX Introduces for the First Time a Comprehensive Crypto-currency Data Offering in Partnership With CryptoCompare
Swiss financial data expert SIX, one of Europe’s leading financial information providers, is delighted to announce that CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data is now available for the broad customer base of SIX to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets. As a result of the partnership, SIX can now cover more than 85% of all cryptocurrency market activities worldwide. CryptoCompare is a key third-party cryptocurrency data provider that SIX has onboarded to its distribution channels.
ffnews.com
Digital-First Life Insurance Platform Amplify Announces New Investment Round Led by Munich Re Ventures
Amplify Life Insurance, a digital-first life insurance platform focused on helping customers build wealth through permanent life insurance, announced an investment round led by Munich Re Ventures (MRV), with follow on investment by Crosslink Capital, Greycroft, and Conversion Capital. The investment brings Amplify’s total funding to $25.1 million. Amplify...
Comments / 0