ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Policygenius and CBIZ Announce Partnership to Expand Life Insurance Offerings

Policygenius and CBIZ announced today a partnership to bring Policygenius Pro, a term life fulfillment platform, to CBIZ’s extensive network of insurance professionals. Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this tool, advisors can refer their clients to Policygenius to take them through the process, from finalizing policy selection to placing coverage in-force.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Insurance#Underwriters#Insurance Broker#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fundamental#Employee Auto Coverage
Fortune

What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model

Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How

More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
ffnews.com

Chaser provides a failsafe method for businesses to reduce late payments

Chaser, the global accounts receivables SaaS platform and credit control service provider launched direct debit functionality, allowing users to get predictable payments from their customers and follow up with automated, personalised emails and texts when payments fail. Many businesses believe that direct debit payments will give them reasonable certainty around...
ECONOMY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Homebuyers’ Down Payments Escalated During Pandemic

Intense housing competition and soaring house prices prompted buyers to double their down payments. Down payments have declined slightly in recent months after peaking at $66,000 in May and June. Although Redfin reported that prices are falling from their peak, they’re still near record highs. The rising cost of...
BUSINESS
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

Intix launches xCOMPLY to help financial institutions navigate the evolving regulatory landscape

Intix is proud to launch xCOMPLY to help financial institutions deal with compliance operations more efficiently. Regulatory requirements are becoming more and more complex, and financial institutions know that access to transaction data has become a must. However, the evolution of the regulatory landscape means that transparency on the business context of transactions has become vital. xCOMPLY achieves this by helping financial institutions to know their transaction (KYT) in a holistic and deep way. By combining transaction data with additional data sets, xCOMPLY will deliver contextual insights to support compliance with regulatory obligations. Understanding the origin of a payment allows financial institutions to analyse end-to-end business context and avoid non-compliance.
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

SIX Introduces for the First Time a Comprehensive Crypto-currency Data Offering in Partnership With CryptoCompare

Swiss financial data expert SIX, one of Europe’s leading financial information providers, is delighted to announce that CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data is now available for the broad customer base of SIX to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets. As a result of the partnership, SIX can now cover more than 85% of all cryptocurrency market activities worldwide. CryptoCompare is a key third-party cryptocurrency data provider that SIX has onboarded to its distribution channels.
MARKETS
ffnews.com

Digital-First Life Insurance Platform Amplify Announces New Investment Round Led by Munich Re Ventures

Amplify Life Insurance, a digital-first life insurance platform focused on helping customers build wealth through permanent life insurance, announced an investment round led by Munich Re Ventures (MRV), with follow on investment by Crosslink Capital, Greycroft, and Conversion Capital. The investment brings Amplify’s total funding to $25.1 million. Amplify...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy