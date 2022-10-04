Washington Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 22-year-old Brian James Bell, of Mount Vernon, Washington, was sentenced on Friday to 66 months in prison following his plea to a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

In June 2021, Bell was involved in a traffic accident on Interstate 29. Law enforcement arrived on the scene and observed Bell carrying a backpack away from the accident site. A During a probable cause search of the vehicle and backpack, law enforcement located 97 grams of methamphetamine and two loaded firearms.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Pottawattamie Sheriff’s Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.