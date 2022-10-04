Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
How Micron Technology opportunities could extend east to Utica and Albany
As someone who has worked 22 years at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute's campuses in Albany and Utica, Michael Carpenter understands the significance of Micron Technology’s recent announcement in Central New York. “I can’t stop thinking about it. It makes me smile every time,” said Carpenter, interim dean of the...
Bay News 9
District East owner redeveloping ShoppingTown seeks help in takeover of old Sears, Macy's
OHB ReDev unveiled more details of its $50 million plan to redevelop the former ShoppingTown Mall site in Dewitt, but a company official says they will need an assist from the local government. The developer bought the property from Onondaga County a year ago, calling the new site District East,...
