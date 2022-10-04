The Boston Bruins are running it back for the 2022-23 NHL season with the hope of making another (and perhaps final) run at a Stanley Cup title with this veteran core. The franchise had a busy offseason. It welcomed back David Krejci after a one-year absence. Team captain Patrice Bergeron decided not to retire and signed up for his 19th season. The Bruins also fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and replaced him with Jim Montgomery, who probably will bring a more player-friendly tone to the locker room.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO