2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY

Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?

Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
Five reasons why Bruins can compete for 2023 Stanley Cup title

The Boston Bruins are running it back for the 2022-23 NHL season with the hope of making another (and perhaps final) run at a Stanley Cup title with this veteran core. The franchise had a busy offseason. It welcomed back David Krejci after a one-year absence. Team captain Patrice Bergeron decided not to retire and signed up for his 19th season. The Bruins also fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and replaced him with Jim Montgomery, who probably will bring a more player-friendly tone to the locker room.
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche

Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 10/6/22

The New Jersey Devils continue their preseason as they travel to UBS Arena in Elmont to face the New York Islanders. It is the second meeting between the two teams as head coach Lindy Ruff’s team looks to improve to 2-0 against their division rivals. The Devils’ current preseason...
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday

Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
