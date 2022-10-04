Springdale Schools preps for Ozark Media Arts Festival

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Schools is prepping for the 12th annual Ozark Media Arts Festival used to highlight the local talent throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The festival will be held in downtown Springdale from Oct. 5-6 at various locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, including the Apollo on Emma, First United Methodist Church of Springdale, and 214 by CACHE.

According to a press release, about 500 attendees from throughout Arkansas will participate in the festival’s on-site competitions and industry-led workshops, as well as gain exposure to regional media stakeholders through the event.

“We’re grateful to have this annual opportunity to learn alongside industry partners and to contribute to Springdale’s and Arkansas’ creative economies,” Jones said. “This festival is an event that truly connects creativity, industry and the state’s future media professionals.”

To learn more about the Ozark Media Arts Festival and view a complete schedule of events, click here .

“The Ozark Media Arts Festival continues the tradition of showcasing the incredible talent of youth from throughout Northwest Arkansas,” said Trent Jones, Springdale Public Schools Communications director.

