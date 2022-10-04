ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following ‘Sorry 4 What’ Release

By Amber Corrine
 2 days ago
It’s been five days since Tory Lanez released his independent, 20-track album Sorry 4 What. Upon celebrating its week of success, he found himself receiving mixed reception from his industry peers and media.

Iggy Azalea , however, is unapologetic about her support for Lanez , sending him a lavish cake on Saturday (Oct. 1) — which resembled a bottle of Merlot — to say congrats.

The Toronto-native took to his Instagram to show off the almost-too-real-to-eat cake.

“Thank you baby girl,” the Chixtape rapper captioned the clip with his intro song playing in the background. He continued to write, “It’s a celebration bi**hes!!!! #Sorry4What ALBUM OUT NOW.” Iggy added in the comments, “Much deserved! [champagne toast]”

Lanez seemingly titled a Sorry 4 What track for the Australian rapper. On “Y.D.S // Iggy DelDia,” he raps, “Somebody need to thank your mama / For good face and for good a** on you / She come and need no drama / No fake friends and that’s a flex for you.” He adds, “I watch when she buss down / Good, mm, when she buss down.”

Although Lanez hasn’t addressed exactly how close his relationship is with the 32-year-old, the two were spotted out together on Sunday (Oct. 2). Lanez and Azalea seem to have a friendly face-off in a strip club, as Iggy twerks and Tory hits a two-step.

Sorry 4 What debuted No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums upon its release. The project boasts only two features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Following the album’s drop, the 30-year-old held three different listening events in one night in New York City.

Guests included Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Shmurda, Red Cafe, Dave East, and more.

Take a listen to Sorry 4 What below.

https://open.spotify.com/album/7MUY0WxCmHcgEEeQNjoe8a?si=M8rQ94EsRUWv_Z-bbNU0iw

