(Robinson) – A pair of Robinson residents were sentenced to time in the IDOC during separate court appearances last week. Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, is reporting that thirty-four-year-old Wesley Steckler was sentenced to four years on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Thirty-year-old Jessica Ziegler was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections also on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of both cases.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO