Effingham, IL

Effingham Radio

Mattoon Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Identifying Individual

The Mattoon Police Department is needing assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the attached image. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department at 217-235-5451, or private message on Facebook. Individuals may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers.
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for contempt of court. John posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Tammy J. Williams of Salem for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
Effingham, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Adam C. Tieffel of Teutopolis for driving while license revoked and a Fayette County warrant. Adam posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Logan B. Smith of Dieterich for an Effingham County warrant for theft control intent $500-$10k. Logan was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur police looking for robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend

A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Officials still investigating deadly fire

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials spent most of the Monday combing through what was left of a deadly apartment fire trying to figure out how it started. Early Saturday morning, Edgar County emergency dispatchers received a call from 52-year-old Tammi Keefer. She was trapped in her second-floor apartment. Keefer, along with 72-year-old Bobby Turner died […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
wtyefm.com

Two Sentenced on Meth Charges

(Robinson) – A pair of Robinson residents were sentenced to time in the IDOC during separate court appearances last week. Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, is reporting that thirty-four-year-old Wesley Steckler was sentenced to four years on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Thirty-year-old Jessica Ziegler was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections also on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of both cases.
ROBINSON, IL
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening

From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL

