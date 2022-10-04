Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Greensburg Girls Soccer
Lady Pirates Fall to Tigers In First Round Sectional 10-0 Greensburg traveled to South Dearborn to meet the Lawrenceburg Tigers for their first-round sectional matchup. Lawrenceburg started quickly putting two points up in the first seven minutes. At the half, the score was 8-0, Tigers. The second half would be...
WLFI.com
High school boys soccer sectional finals are set
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school boys soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area. Class 3A:. 5. Lafayette Jefferson. Lebanon def. Kokomo, 2-0. Harrison def. McCutcheon 2-1. Class 2A:. 18. West Lafayette. Benton Central def....
H.S. boys soccer roundup: Penn tops No. 6 Chesterton
No. 15-ranked Penn boys soccer began its postseason in style as Dani Contreras scored a goal with nine seconds left in Tuesday's sectional opener against No. 6-ranked Chesterton for a 2-1 win at TCU School Field in South Bend. Girls soccer:Something's got to give as Penn, South Bend Saint Joseph...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/5
Warsaw girls soccer will move on to the semifinals of IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 after defeating the host school Fort Wayne Northrop 4-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers are now 12-4-2 this season. Freshman Lola Pepper was the difference in the match, scoring three goals for Warsaw. Abbi Kohler also added...
SBLive Indiana Power 25 Week 7 High School Football Rankings: Top teams stay steady as Brownsburg takes top spot
By Kevin Messenger Previous rankings: PRESEASON | WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 | WEEK 5 | WEEK 6 Here is our breakdown of this week's SBLive Indiana Power 25 high school football rankings: SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS: October 5, 2022 1. Brownsburg (7-0) Last week: ...
Indiana High School Football Games of the Week – Week 8 (Oct. 7)
By Kevin Messenger With sectionals only two weeks away, teams are vying for postseason leverage in addition to weekly bragging rights. Here's a look at this week’s top five games: No. 7 Fishers (5-2) vs. No. 9 Westfield (4-3) In this week’s only matchup of Top 10 teams, the Tigers and ...
High school basketball: Forum Tipoff Classic field set for December at Southport
A matchup of potential Class 4A state championship contenders – possibly the favorites – will highlight the schedule for the six-game Forum Tipoff Classic, one of the annual highlights on the high school basketball schedule. Defending 4A state champion Cathedral, which is led by Michigan State recruit Xavier...
High school football games of week: Battle of unbeatens as North Judson visits LaVille
North Judson Bluejays (7-0, 5-0) vs. LaVille Lancers (7-0, 5-0) When/where: Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Lancer Field in Lakeville. Series: LaVille leads 7-4. North Judson won 10-9 in overtime in 2021. Last week: North Judson beat Triton 62-22. ... LaVille topped Glenn 42-6. Extra points: Connor Benson rushed for 204...
WTHI
Bobcat of Daviess County Classic first round pairings set
3:30 pm - Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Evansville Christian.
Will Penn extend Indiana high school cross country sectional title streaks?
Penn will be looking to extend lengthy cross country sectional strings Saturday at Erskine Golf Course. In what may be the final year of the IHSAA state tournament in its present form, Penn’s girls will be heavily favored to claim their 14th consecutive sectional title. The Kingsmen boys, meanwhile, are looking for their seventh straight.
IHSAA volleyball: Sectional draws, takeaways for East Central Indiana teams
MUNCIE, Ind. — The IHSAA released its volleyball sectional schedule on Sunday, and East Central Indiana teams now know their path to a trophy. The tournament rounds will take place on Oct. 11, 13 and 15. Yorktown and Daleville were the area's sectional champions in 2021, but after multiple teams were reclassified, there should be several contenders this year.
Delta boys tennis wins 25th regional title; New Castle wins program's 1st
MARION, Ind. — Delta and New Castle boys tennis programs have little in common historically. The Eagles on Wednesday were competing for their 25th regional championship in 28 years. The Trojans, conversely, won their 18th sectional last weekend, their first since 2017, but had never made it past the regional round.
