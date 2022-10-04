Read full article on original website
KARK
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
KARK
Mike Leach preparing for Arkansas’ offense, not particular QB
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Mississippi State isn’t sure who will be the quarterback for No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, but Mike Leach doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation. Leach talked about Arkansas not knowing yet if KJ Jefferson will be available. “Well, I think they’ll stick...
KARK
Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 in Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
KARK
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Mississippi State matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Starkville this weekend to take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Bumper Pool, Simeon Blair, Ketron Jackson and Ricky Stromberg sat down with the media to talk about the matchup and more. You can watch...
KARK
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
KARK
Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
swark.today
Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
KARK
Arkansas shifts secondary around
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
KARK
Women’s Golf Finishes Third at BCI After Big Final Round
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s golf finished the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in third place after a solid third round on their home course. The No. 15 Razorbacks shot an even-par 288 on Wednesday to move up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the week with a 25-over 889 (299-302-288). Arkansas was also one of two teams to shoot at par or under in the third round. The Razorbacks finished the tournament just four strokes behind second-place Ole Miss and 10 behind winner Mississippi State.
Fayetteville Slim Chickens to receive award from Governor
Fayetteville's Slim Chickens will be one of six Arkansas companies presented with the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Global Trade in an event in Little Rock on October 5.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tyson Foods will move about 500 corporate employees in Chicago and suburbs to Arkansas headquarters
Meat processor Tyson Foods will move about 500 corporate employees based in its Chicago office and Downers Grove, Illinois, innovation center to its Springdale, Arkansas, world headquarters, the company said in a news release Wednesday. Tyson is also moving employees to Arkansas from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. A “phased relocation”...
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Deputies fired weeks after video surfaced of violent arrest in Arkansas
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies have been fired over a month after an investigation was opened into a violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. According to an administrative assistant with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, deputy Zack King and corporal Levi White were both terminated from the department "maybe a week or so ago," but could not give an exact date.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M
A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas Land Trust conserves 830 acres in Benton County
Fayetteville nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) has acquired 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) news release, the deal was made possible with a grant from the Walton Family Foundation. NWALT spokesman Ryder Snell said the purchase price was approximately $3 million.
Pedestrian killed trying to cross I-49 identified
UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Rogers expects thousands for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
Rogers will host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time this week as thousands of people are expected to roll through the area.
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
