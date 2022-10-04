ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Apartment tenants react to deadly apartment fire in North Little Rock

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3R0S_0iLU6Q0j00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tenants at a North Little Rock apartment shared their experiences as they managed to escape a deadly apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

North Little Rock police and the North Little Rock Fire Department responded to Shorter College Garden Apartments around 2:22 a.m. Gabrielle Madison and Raven Dorrough were two of the tenants that were able to escape.

“I saw flames coming from the side of the building. I hear people screaming so my first instinct is to wake everybody in the house up,” Dorrough said. “My kids, her kids and get everyone away as quick as possible. I didn’t know what would happen if the fire spread. I thought it was going to connect to our apartment.”

North Little Rock police: 3 dead in apartment fire

Madison described what she felt by not being able to help those in need of help during the fire.

“It was actually very emotional, especially when you’re hearing somebody scream for help, but there’s nothing you can do because you can’t reach them,” she said.

Though Madison and Dorrough were able to escape the fire, some others were not able to. North Little Rock police confirmed that the fire claimed the lives of three people. All the victims were adults, police confirmed.

“I hate that they didn’t get a chance to get out because it was too late for any of us to try to get them out,” Madison said. “Nobody could get in because all the doors was locked and with these being elderly people, they can only move so fast,” Dorrough added.

Police have not identified the victims at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Madison, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
North Little Rock, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Fire Department#Police#Scream For Help
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

Little Rock mother says 1-year-old daughter shot herself in the head

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old Little Rock woman is being charged with manslaughter after the death of her 1-year-old child on Tuesday. Police said when they arrived to the the home on Doe Run Drive just after noon, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis who told officers her daughter shot herself.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy