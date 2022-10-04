Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth
Despite a preference for diversification, Buffett keeps 41% of Berkshire's portfolio in Apple. Chevron's price growth and dividend yield have caught Buffett's eye in recent months. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well. You’re reading a free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October
Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Walgreens Stock in 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
An investment in Walgreens stock underperformed the market over the last 10 years or so. It could still be worth buying today for its dividend. But the retailer's shares probably won't start to outperform anytime soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream
That enables investors to generate more income from reinvesting dividends and making new investments. Because of that, they can accelerate their passive income goals in a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Explode as Web3 Expands
An opportunity similar to the beginnings of Big Tech in the last decade is here. Blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, and Arweave are providing the foundation for Web3's development. Web3 is far from its final form, but we are starting to see its potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Diabetes Care Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
DexCom's revenue is up more than 20% year over year through the first six months. Abbott Laboratories has seen strong sales of its latest CGM device. Medtronic saw earnings per share rise 25% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
Taiwan Semiconductor may be the most important company in the world today, and that's not changing anytime soon. Disney is a media giant, and it's well positioned for a streaming future. Adobe's acquisition of Figma may not have been cheered by Wall Street, but it may make the company much...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Soar When Inflation Abates and Interest Rates Moderate
Etsy is still growing and is highly profitable even in this difficult time for e-commerce businesses. Investors might be missing the point about Rackspace's debt. Charter Communications is a value investor favorite, and shares may have been unduly punished in the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Will a Robot Take Your Job? How to Recession-Proof Your Career
Keep learning -- it'll help you stay ahead of the curve. There's a lot of uncertainty about the economy right now, and some workers fear they could lose their jobs if a recession strikes. More and more jobs have become automated in recent decades, making it important to develop soft...
Motley Fool
2 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market
The bear market is shredding stocks, but not all companies are equally affected. Veru will soon report Entadfi sales and is also awaiting approval of sabizabulin. AbbVie keeps expanding potential markets for its immunology drug portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Is the Upcoming Holiday Season a Chance for Etsy to Shine?
Etsy's 2022 results have been lackluster, but the outlook for 2023 is solid. It's hard to predict how U.S. consumers will spend this holiday season. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade
Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years
Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Aehr Stock Soars 24% as Earnings Surge on EV Market Growth
Fiscal first-quarter 2023 revenue jumped 89% year over year, easily topping the 52% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 crushed the $0.01 analyst consensus estimate. Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 guidance for revenue growth of 18% to 38% and a "strong" profit margin. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Down Between 25% and 33%: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in October
Caterpillar's track record of dividend growth is impressive given the cyclical nature of its business. Kinder Morgan's high yield is supported by strong free cash flow and investment opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Comments / 0