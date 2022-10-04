Read full article on original website
Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego […] The post Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
POLITICO
Chris Murphy,who led the bipartisan gun safety package, is asking the ATF and the Department of Justice for updates on implementing the law.
Several more mass shootings have occurred since the bill's passage in June. What's happening: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wants to know how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department have implemented changes under the new bipartisan gun safety law — and he has some recommendations for how they can moving forward.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing and seal records, according to newly released documents
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state's Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid,...
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn...
Republicans Hail 'Patriotic' FBI Agent Who Refused To Work On Jan. 6 Cases
Special agent Stephen Friend said he thinks U.S. Capitol riot defendants can’t get a fair trial and that some are innocent.
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
KYTV
Sen. Josh Hawley introduces new state immigration legislation
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - It’s been a record-breaking year at the U.S.-Mexico border, with more than 2 million migrant encounters, up from 1.7 million in 2021. Recently, the Governors of Florida, Texas, and Arizona received both praise and criticism for bussing and flying migrants to cities like New York, Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, citing a lack of action by the Biden administration.
kmvt
Crapo and Risch sign bill to prevent schools from concealing information about students’ gender from parents
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined in co-sponsoring a new bill, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
MSNBC
The FBI did the right thing suspending an agent. These Trump-loving congressmen did not.
A self-styled FBI whistleblower effectively blew the whistle on himself and other FBI agents who like him are responsible for investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, but are sympathetic to the suspects they are ordered to investigate and arrest. As many as 14 FBI employees have...
Tina Kotek tries to link Christine Drazan to right-wing extremists in misleading new ad
A new ad paid for by Democratic governor candidate Tina Kotek accuses Republican candidate Christine Drazan of having “ties to a far-right paramilitary network” and being the candidate of choice for members of violent militias and rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Man Who Once Dressed As Adolf Hitler Sentenced For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who also held a "secret" security clearance, was described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer.
Sioux City Man Sentenced For Being In US Capitol On Jan 6th
(Washington, DC) — A man from Sioux City who pleaded guilty to being in the U-S Capitol on January Sixth, 2021 has been sentenced to 90 days in federal prison. Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Rader must also serve three years of probation. The federal judge who sentenced Rader said January Sixth was a stain on our republic. The prosecutor said that Rader recently said he believes Donald Trump is still president and, while Rader pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol, he hasn’t shown remorse. Rader told the judge he recognizes the event was wrong but can’t say much more.
Judge says Jan. 6 panel may get Arizona Republican Party chair's phone records
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward to block a subpoena by the congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, clearing the way for the committee to access her phone records.
Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession
US President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession Thursday in a major new step towards destigmatizing the drug -- and fulfilling a promise to his supporters a month before midterm elections. "I am announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana," Biden said.
Alabama man’s 15 minutes inside U.S. Capitol on January 6 may cost him up 3 years in prison
An Alabama man was found guilty today by a jury in the District of Columbia of misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Heather Mizeur for U.S. House of Representatives, in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENT
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the 65-year-old anesthesiologist and former Baltimore County state senator who backs Donald Trump’s fraudulent election claims, once pledged to serve no more than six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Given that he is winding up that sixth term in the 1st Congressional District, it’s time to hold him to that long-ago promise.
Congressional HBCU Caucus Presses DOJ, FBI Over Ongoing Bomb Threats At Historically Black Colleges
The Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus sent a letter pressing AG Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to act on Black college bomb threats. The post Congressional HBCU Caucus Presses DOJ, FBI Over Ongoing Bomb Threats At Historically Black Colleges appeared first on NewsOne.
KMBC.com
Action in Congress could help combat fentanyl crisis in Kansas City metro
Action in Washington, D.C. could help address the fentanyl crisis here in the Kansas City metro. KMBC 9 looked at the steps being taken and how one local police chief says it would help his department save lives. “You put it in your nasal and punch it. Very simple to...
