Iowa State

Michigan Advance

Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego […] The post Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
POLITICO

Chris Murphy,who led the bipartisan gun safety package, is asking the ATF and the Department of Justice for updates on implementing the law.

Several more mass shootings have occurred since the bill's passage in June. What's happening: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wants to know how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department have implemented changes under the new bipartisan gun safety law — and he has some recommendations for how they can moving forward.
Iowa State
Iowa Government
Iowa Education
Cory Booker
Kirsten Gillibrand
Chuck Grassley
KYTV

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces new state immigration legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - It’s been a record-breaking year at the U.S.-Mexico border, with more than 2 million migrant encounters, up from 1.7 million in 2021. Recently, the Governors of Florida, Texas, and Arizona received both praise and criticism for bussing and flying migrants to cities like New York, Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, citing a lack of action by the Biden administration.
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Sentenced For Being In US Capitol On Jan 6th

(Washington, DC) — A man from Sioux City who pleaded guilty to being in the U-S Capitol on January Sixth, 2021 has been sentenced to 90 days in federal prison. Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Rader must also serve three years of probation. The federal judge who sentenced Rader said January Sixth was a stain on our republic. The prosecutor said that Rader recently said he believes Donald Trump is still president and, while Rader pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol, he hasn’t shown remorse. Rader told the judge he recognizes the event was wrong but can’t say much more.
AFP

Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession

US President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession Thursday in a major new step towards destigmatizing the drug -- and fulfilling a promise to his supporters a month before midterm elections. "I am announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana," Biden said.
The Baltimore Sun

Heather Mizeur for U.S. House of Representatives, in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENT

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the 65-year-old anesthesiologist and former Baltimore County state senator who backs Donald Trump’s fraudulent election claims, once pledged to serve no more than six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Given that he is winding up that sixth term in the 1st Congressional District, it’s time to hold him to that long-ago promise.
