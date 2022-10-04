ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees

In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
SEATTLE, WA
country1037fm.com

50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
EDUCATION
WRAL News

NC's virtual charter schools are growing, but their test scores lag

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s virtual charter schools are growing fast, though data presented to the State Board of Education on Wednesday shows their test scores aren’t. North Carolina Virtual Academy and North Carolina Cyber Academy enroll 3,013 students and 2,575 students, respectively, with waiting lists of...
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America

Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
AGRICULTURE
WRAL News

Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

PHOENIX — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer in-state...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Businesses back idea for drinks to-go in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council continues to discuss a proposed social district, which could encompass all of downtown. On Thursday, a possible name for the district emerged: The Bullpen. The name acknowledges and celebrates the recent Durham Bulls championship. More than 15 businesses were at the city council...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

