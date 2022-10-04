Read full article on original website
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
country1037fm.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
Wake wins $13.5 million federal magnet school grant. These 4 schools will get the money.
The money is from a federal program designed to help desegregate public schools.
NC's virtual charter schools are growing, but their test scores lag
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s virtual charter schools are growing fast, though data presented to the State Board of Education on Wednesday shows their test scores aren’t. North Carolina Virtual Academy and North Carolina Cyber Academy enroll 3,013 students and 2,575 students, respectively, with waiting lists of...
cbs17
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
cbs17
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
Will Hurricanes commit to Raleigh's PNC Arena long term? New negotiations to begin
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in North Carolina this year. Now the owner of the team's arena wants to lock the Hurricanes in for another quarter century or so. The board of the Centennial Authority, which owns PNC Arena in Raleigh, approved...
Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if...
North Carolinians hurting financially, pessimistic about economic future, WRAL News Poll shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — A plurality of North Carolina families are worse off financially than a year ago and downbeat about the economic outlook for the year ahead, according to a WRAL News Poll released Thursday. Meanwhile, most in the state are cutting back to offset high prices. The survey...
Age My Way: NC Summit planning for expected seniors population boom
State leaders now see a trend where older residents in North Carolina may soon outnumber the young. This includes the growing number of seniors migrating to our state. The senior population is expected to increase by 52% by 2040. The 65-74 age group is projected to rise by 25%. The...
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America
Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens
PHOENIX — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer in-state...
Americans in line for bonus checks worth up to $2,000 under $16million pot – are you eligible?
AMERICANS are set to get up to $2,000 in bonus checks for meeting certain criteria requirements. On Tuesday, the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) in North Carolina approved a plan that would give teachers the money. Under the “LETRS professional learning bonus,” the system projects that the bonus checks...
‘Making a statement’: What NC Freedom Park’s Beacon will mean
Historian Reginald Hildebrand said the most meaningful way of thinking about the Beacon of Freedom is captured in the 20 quotations that will be inscribed in the park.
'When you see one, you see all:' ATV club builds community, mentors youth in NC
A group of community leaders in Enfield is using a shared love of ATV riding to mentor young people. The KnightXrawlers ATV Club is pushing to create a safe place to ride and building up their town at the same time. “We have really created a tight bond amongst us,”...
cbs17
Local Matters: Donnie Harrison talks future challenges if elected next Wake County sheriff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early one-stop voting in North Carolina starts Oct. 20 and will include the race for the next Wake County sheriff. Current sheriff, Gerald Baker, lost his bid for another term after the democratic primary. After serving four terms, republican Donnie Harrison did not get enough...
Businesses back idea for drinks to-go in downtown Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council continues to discuss a proposed social district, which could encompass all of downtown. On Thursday, a possible name for the district emerged: The Bullpen. The name acknowledges and celebrates the recent Durham Bulls championship. More than 15 businesses were at the city council...
