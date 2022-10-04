ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?

The 23-year-old son of Herschel Walker is an aspiring social media star who publicly broke ties with his famous father on Monday Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar. "Every family member of...
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s Son Lashes Out at Him After Abortion Revelation

Herschel Walker’s influencer son Christian blasted his father Monday night after The Daily Beast’s story revealing the “pro-life” Senate candidate had paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. “Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian Walker tweeted after the story was published. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.“I’m done.” Walker, through his lawyer, denied the story and threatened to sue The Daily Beast for...
The Hill

Trump defends Herschel Walker after abortion report

Former President Trump on Tuesday backed Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s denial of a Daily Beast report suggesting he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 after they conceived a child. “Hershel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,”...
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos

Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
Sean Hannity
Raphael Warnock
Joe Biden
Scott Holcomb
Erick Erickson
Donald Trump
SFGate

Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives

Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
WRBL News 3

Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours.  The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage.  Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
Axios

Herschel Walker's ticking time bomb

Public attacks from Herschel Walker's son have drawn fresh attention to fears about his troubled past that many Republicans have privately shared since the beginning of his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Driving the news: "You have no idea what me and my mom have survived," Christian Walker, a...
TheDailyBeast

GOP Prays Scandals Don’t Matter in Herschel Walker Race

A day after The Daily Beast revealed that Herschel Walker had gotten a girlfriend pregnant in 2009 and paid for her abortion—which sparked his son Christian to publicly slam his father—Republicans were still bracing for the full fallout of the bombshells on one of the country’s most pivotal Senate races.Operatives and observers spent Tuesday alternately dismissing the impact of the story, spinning it as a positive for Walker, or simply accepting the chaos that had engulfed the Georgia battleground and wondering whether it would define the final month of the contest.“I don’t think people motivated to vote in this race...
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Axios

Herschel Walker's son accuses father of lying about his past

The son of Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, accused his father of "lying" and "making a mockery" of his family after a report alleged Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: The abortion allegations and stunning series...
