ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

McDonald's celebrates grand re-opening with Carmel Creek School

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

Carmel Creek School's PTO held its annual fundraiser at the newly-remodeled McDonald's in Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sept. 28. The restaurant generously donated a percentage of all sales on McTeacher's Night to Carmel Creek School. The Happy Meal specialists rolled out a red carpet for the Cougars and had giveaways and balloons.

The McDonald's remodel includes a modern look inside and out, digital self-ordering kiosks, a mobile order convenience pedestrian walk-up window and an expanded two-lane drive-thru.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitcarlsbad.com

Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa

Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Del Mar, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Del Mar, CA
Lifestyle
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Del Mar, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Del Mar, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Linus K12#Carmel Creek School#Pto#Mcdonald
sandiegocountynews.com

Otay Ranch Town Center to add new retail, dining, lifestyle tenants

Chula Vista, CA–A collection of new tenants have opened and will be coming soon to Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch Town Center, expanding the diverse offerings already available at the regional shopping and entertainment destination. The center welcomed the first South County location for industry-leading retailer Road Runner Sports,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Thousands attend Carlsbad Rotary’s 40th annual Oktoberfest

CARLSBAD — The Rotary Club of Carlsbad and Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club hosted the 40th annual Carlsbad Rotary Oktoberfest on Oct. 1 at the strawberry fields. Thousands of people attended the annual celebration — billed as the the clubs’ “biggest ever event” — which featured authentic German meals from Tip Top Meats, live music, a beer garden, dancing, kids activities, games and contests.
CARLSBAD, CA
Dinh Lee

Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi Sushi

Last year, one of San Diego's Japanese sushi restaurants received a Michelin Star from the Michelin Guide, making it one of the few restaurants to be able to do so in San Diego. This restaurant is Soichi (pronounced "so-ee-chee") Sushi near Mission Valley of San Diego. This accomplishment has made booking a reservation at Soichi quite difficult, often booking out around a month in advance. In fact, according to Fox 5 San Diego, Soichi was voted best sushi spot in the United States by Yelp receiving a five star rating making it the only sushi restaurant on Yelp to maintain five stars (I am not sure if this has changed since).
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego

Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP

A 31-year-old man was hit and killed by a car overnight while changing a flat tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the man was working on their tire on the right shoulder of I-805 southbound near Adams Avenue, CHP said. While the man was trying to change his tire, he was standing in a freeway lane and was truck by a 22-year-old man driving a white Toyota Camry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
567
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy