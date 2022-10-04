ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP GUIDE: Tournament favourites England are on a record-breaking run of 25-straight victories... it seems only hosts and current holders New Zealand can stop them, but will the Red Roses actually wilt?

By Alex Bywater For Mailonline
 2 days ago

The Women's Rugby World Cup kicks-off in New Zealand on Saturday with England's Red Roses firm favourites for global glory.

Simon Middleton's side has won 25 consecutive games going into the tournament which is a record no team - male or female - has been able to achieve in rugby history.

Here, Sportsmail brings you a detailed guide to the tournament in the southern hemisphere…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyOE1_0iLU5VJj00
The Women's Rugby World Cup kicks-off in New Zealand on Saturday with 12 sides competing

When does the Women's Rugby World Cup start?

The action begins on Saturday, October 8 with England pitched straight into action. Captained by the experienced Sarah Hunter, the Red Roses face Fiji in Auckland in one of three matches on the opening day. South Africa against France and Australia's meeting with New Zealand completes the list for what should be a fascinating start to the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pbvv_0iLU5VJj00
England are one of the six nations playing on the opening day - as they take on Fiji in Auckland

How does the tournament work?

There are three pools (A, B and C) with each made up of four teams. The top two teams in each pool and the best two third-placed sides will progress to the knock-out phase. These teams will be seeded to determine the quarter-final match-ups with the winners progressing to the semi-finals. The two semi-final winners will contest the final, while the losing teams meet in the bronze final.

World Rugby announced in 2020 that the Women's Rugby World Cup will expand from 12 to 16 teams from 2025 onwards, reflecting the governing body's commitment to accelerating the growth of the women's game globally.

Who is in which pool?

The pools are made up as follows… Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland. Pool B: Canada, USA, Italy, Japan. Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fiji.

What are England's fixtures?

England's pool fixtures are as follows… Saturday, October 8 vs Fiji (Eden Park, Auckland – kick-off: 4.45am) Saturday, October 15 vs France (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei - kick-off: 8am) Sunday, October 23 vs South Africa (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland - kick-off: 5.45am)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTJMd_0iLU5VJj00
After Fiji on Saturday, England face France on October 15 and South Africa on October 23

How can I watch?

All World Cup games are being broadcast on ITV. When do the knock-out stages take place? The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of October 29 and 30. The two semi-finals will take place on Saturday, November 5 with the final a week later on Saturday, November 12. The final will be played at Auckland's Eden Park. The bronze medal match will also be on the same day and at the same venue as the final.

Why is this World Cup being known as Rugby World Cup New Zealand 2021?

Initially, this tournament was due to take place last year but was pushed back by 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'A year delayed, you always worry it's going to be hard to put a tournament on in the circumstances we are in,' said World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin.

'The teams have been incredibly patient. Their commitment has been fantastic and I think what you are seeing is the New Zealand public getting behind it. It bodes well for the entire tournament.'

Who are England's star players?

England head coach Middleton has a brilliant mix of experience and youth at his disposal. Captain Hunter and vice-captain Emily Scarratt both helped England to win the World Cup in 2014. Now they are hoping for another global success.

Six members of the squad for New Zealand were part of the 2014-winning squad while 19 will make their World Cup bow this year. England's squad contains power, pace and impressive strength in depth which makes them the envy of the other nations.

Watch out for back Helena Rowland who could light up the tournament. The only negative for England has been prop Shaunagh Brown's positive Covid-19 test this week which will rule her out of playing against Fiji on Saturday.

Under New Zealand guidelines, any player who tests positive for coronavirus has to undergo a mandatory seven-day isolation period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYys6_0iLU5VJj00
Helena Rowland who could light up the tournament for England - who are World Cup favourites

Who are England's biggest rivals?

England are odds on to win the World Cup at 8/15. Hosts New Zealand will be their main threat and of course, will be backed by a home crowd. France and Canada should be the best of the rest.

What about star players from other nations?

Kendra Cocksedge, New Zealand's most-capped women's player, will retire after the tournament so will want to end on a high. The 34-year-old made her debut in 2007 and has played 64 matches since, scoring a record 382 points. She helped her country win the World Cup in 2010 and 2017. New Zealand are full of dangerous players.

Look out for France scrum-half Laure Sansus who was player of the 2022 Six Nations. She scored the most tries and made the most assists in the Championship. From the rest of the home nations, Wales wing Jasmine Joyce has the pace to unsettle any defence while her partner – Bristol back-row Alisha Butchers – is also a fine player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtdSN_0iLU5VJj00
Kiwi Kendra Cocksedge will look to end her career on a career on a high with World Cup glory

What entertainment is there?

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora will perform at Eden Park on the opening day to express her support for women's sport. She said: 'I'm an advocate for women, so for me to bring any attention to World Cup women's rugby is amazing, especially with how successful the women's Euro football was this year.

'I think shining a light on this will eventually make it the norm, just like how people go to watch the male rugby. I do believe there is a huge space for the women to follow suit - if they're not doing that already.'

What's Sportsmail's prediction?

England are embracing the pressure and challenge of being World Cup favourites. This is a tournament they should and really must win. If they do so, they would follow in the footsteps of England's Lionesses in winning a major trophy after they lifted the European Championship in football earlier this summer.

Sportsmail expects England to reach the final, where they will most probably play hosts New Zealand. It will take a big shock for Hunter not to lift the World Cup trophy at Eden Park on November 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kYuI_0iLU5VJj00
It will be a shock if England captain Sarah Hunter doesn't lift the Rugby World Cup next month

