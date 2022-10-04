Donald Trump Told Mike Pence Gay People 'Love Me'—Book

Former President Donald Trump told Mike Pence that gay people love him, according to a new book by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

In Haberman's book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, she detailed Trump's behavior and actions throughout his presidency.

In one particular extract, on page 299, she detailed the conversation Trump had with conservative donor and philanthropist Paul Singer.

Trump allegedly made this statement when Pence attempted to leave the room after Singer revealed that he was in favor of gay rights and had supported them as his son was homosexual.

During the meeting, which took place as Trump, Pence and his aides prepared the president for a press conference, Trump made idle chat with Singer, according to the book.

When asked by Trump "how conservative are you?" Singer allegedly replied that he was quite conservative on economic issues but more moderate on other issues, such as gay rights.

Singer also said he had been involved in efforts to legalize same-sex marriage. Trump allegedly followed up by asking if Singer was gay, to which he replied he wasn't but his son was.

"Pence began to leave. Trump gestured toward the vice president and said 'you're not like those guys, that kind of conservative?'" The extract from the book read.

"[Trump] added, 'the gays, they love me,' noting that the line in his convention speech that received the most applause was a vow to 'protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology"

Trump also allegedly asked Singer to join him for the press conference but Singer declined, saying that he was a low-profile person and was heading back to New York City.

Ahead of the book's release, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to dub Haberman a "maggot"

"Maggot Hagerman [sic] of the Unfunded Liability plagued New York Times is my self appointed Biographer, even though she got the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax & the Mueller Report conclusion completely wrong, & refused to write about the FACT that the Democrats spied on my campaign, Lied to Congress, & Cheated and Lied to the FISA Court," the former president wrote.

He was referring to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia as well as the fact that two warrants obtained to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page were later deemed to be invalid because the government made "material misstatements" in their effort to obtain them.

"Maggot was also duped on Impeachment Hoax #1 & Impeachment Hoax #2, & said in 2016 that, 'Trump will NOT run for President.' She is a bad writer with very bad sources!" Trump added.

Newsweek has contacted Mike Pence and Donald Trump's office for comment.