ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Revealed as Closet Movie Buff in New Biography

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Donald Trump is a cinephile, according to the explosive new book Confidence Man.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman's biography is making headlines for revealing new details about the former president, from his business dealings to his reaction to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In his response to the book, Trump lashed out at Haberman, referring to her as "Maggot" and saying she is "a bad writer with very bad sources."

Among the many interesting details revealed in the book is Trump's love of movies and how he had "toyed with studying film at the University of Southern California."

With that in mind, here are all of the book's movie citations and the films' connections to the former president.

Michael (1996)

Trump watched this 1996 rom-com, which starred John Travolta as an angel who comes to earth, with writer Mark Singer during a private jet flight to Florida. Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years this past June in a conspiracy case involving Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual exploitation of underage girls, was also on the flight.

The movie apparently "quickly bored him," according to Haberman, and it was turned off so they could watch another movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WMNJ_0iLU5NV900
The new book "Confidence Man" reveals Donald Trump's love of movies. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bloodsport (1988)

Instead of Michael, Trump and Singer watched a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie. Trump had his 13-year-old son Eric fast-forward through much of the dialogue to get to the fight scenes.

Both Singer and Trump expressed their love for the film while they were watching, Haberman wrote.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Perhaps Trump's most famous movie appearance is in Home Alone 2, and the book explains how he came to score a cameo in the sequel.

"When the director Chris Columbus was filming a sequel to Home

Alone and wanted to use the Plaza's lobby, Trump forced his way into the

film," Haberman wrote. Trump reportedly said, "The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuFpQ_0iLU5NV900
Donald Trump makes a cameo appearance in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." 20th Century Studios

Haberman wrote that Columbus considered cutting the cameo, but "Trump's appearance drew applause from the test audience."

Deliverance (1972)

Trump makes a reference to this film at one point in Confidence Man.

Discussing his cross-country travel plans, Trump is quoted as saying during a campaign strategy meeting, "Ivanka wants to rent one of those big RVs." Then, gesturing to his daughter's husband, Jared Kushner, he said, "This skinny guy wants to do it. Can you imagine Jared and his skinny ass camping? It'd be like something out of Deliverance."

Haberman wrote, "Trump made noises mimicking the banjo theme song from the 1972 movie about four men vacationing in rural Georgia who are attacked, pursued, and in one case brutally raped by a local resident."

The Greatest Showman (2017)

During his presidency, Trump invited Republican congressional leaders for a weekend visit to Camp David. After a day of meetings, Trump arranged for a movie screening for his guests and had five films available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKz3t_0iLU5NV900
Hugh Jackman starred as P.T. Barnum in "The Greatest Showman," one of Donald Trump's favorite films. NIKO TAVERNISE/TM & © 2017 TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

"Trump chose The Greatest Showman, about P.T. Barnum, the promoter and entertainer who constantly craved more attention and respectability. When it ended, an elated Trump stood up, turned to his guests, and said, 'Wasn't that great?'"

Midnight Express (1978)

Haberman wrote that "Trump was a fan of Midnight Express, the gruesome 1978 movie about an American brutalized for years in a Turkish prison. ("My father loves that movie. He used to make us watch it all the time when we were kids," he said.)

Ivanka Trump reportedly said that Midnight Express was once proposed for a White House "movie night."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
POTUS
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: White House guest claims Trump indicated he swapped out Oval Office 'secret toilet' because Obama used it: New book claims he would TIP military aides and filled his bathroom with hairspray

Former President Donald Trump would tell certain White House guests that he had a personal 'secret bathroom' just off the Oval Office renovated after succeeding Barack Obama – using language one guest took to have racist subtext. The claim, which was based on how the visitor took the odd...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Donald Trump
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Revealed#New York Times
Salon

Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
POTUS
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
POTUS
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
989M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy