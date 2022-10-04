Donald Trump Revealed as Closet Movie Buff in New Biography

Donald Trump is a cinephile, according to the explosive new book Confidence Man.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman's biography is making headlines for revealing new details about the former president, from his business dealings to his reaction to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In his response to the book, Trump lashed out at Haberman, referring to her as "Maggot" and saying she is "a bad writer with very bad sources."

Among the many interesting details revealed in the book is Trump's love of movies and how he had "toyed with studying film at the University of Southern California."

With that in mind, here are all of the book's movie citations and the films' connections to the former president.

Michael (1996)

Trump watched this 1996 rom-com, which starred John Travolta as an angel who comes to earth, with writer Mark Singer during a private jet flight to Florida. Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years this past June in a conspiracy case involving Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual exploitation of underage girls, was also on the flight.

The movie apparently "quickly bored him," according to Haberman, and it was turned off so they could watch another movie.

The new book "Confidence Man" reveals Donald Trump's love of movies. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bloodsport (1988)

Instead of Michael, Trump and Singer watched a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie. Trump had his 13-year-old son Eric fast-forward through much of the dialogue to get to the fight scenes.

Both Singer and Trump expressed their love for the film while they were watching, Haberman wrote.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Perhaps Trump's most famous movie appearance is in Home Alone 2, and the book explains how he came to score a cameo in the sequel.

"When the director Chris Columbus was filming a sequel to Home

Alone and wanted to use the Plaza's lobby, Trump forced his way into the

film," Haberman wrote. Trump reportedly said, "The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie."

Donald Trump makes a cameo appearance in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." 20th Century Studios

Haberman wrote that Columbus considered cutting the cameo, but "Trump's appearance drew applause from the test audience."

Deliverance (1972)

Trump makes a reference to this film at one point in Confidence Man.

Discussing his cross-country travel plans, Trump is quoted as saying during a campaign strategy meeting, "Ivanka wants to rent one of those big RVs." Then, gesturing to his daughter's husband, Jared Kushner, he said, "This skinny guy wants to do it. Can you imagine Jared and his skinny ass camping? It'd be like something out of Deliverance."

Haberman wrote, "Trump made noises mimicking the banjo theme song from the 1972 movie about four men vacationing in rural Georgia who are attacked, pursued, and in one case brutally raped by a local resident."

The Greatest Showman (2017)

During his presidency, Trump invited Republican congressional leaders for a weekend visit to Camp David. After a day of meetings, Trump arranged for a movie screening for his guests and had five films available.

Hugh Jackman starred as P.T. Barnum in "The Greatest Showman," one of Donald Trump's favorite films. NIKO TAVERNISE/TM & © 2017 TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

"Trump chose The Greatest Showman, about P.T. Barnum, the promoter and entertainer who constantly craved more attention and respectability. When it ended, an elated Trump stood up, turned to his guests, and said, 'Wasn't that great?'"

Midnight Express (1978)

Haberman wrote that "Trump was a fan of Midnight Express, the gruesome 1978 movie about an American brutalized for years in a Turkish prison. ("My father loves that movie. He used to make us watch it all the time when we were kids," he said.)

Ivanka Trump reportedly said that Midnight Express was once proposed for a White House "movie night."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office for comment.