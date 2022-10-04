ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kremlin praises Elon Musk as Ukraine ambassador tells him to ‘f— off’

By Chris Morris
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gwf6i_0iLU5Ljh00

The Kremlin is praising Elon Musk, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is criticizing him.

Elon Musk is being praised by a Kremlin spokesperson after raising the ire of top officials in Ukraine with his Twitter poll on the escalating conflict.

The tempest started when the Tesla CEO proposed a “peace” plan for the war in Ukraine that consisted of four suggestions, including that Crimea—which was invaded by Russia in 2014 and is currently occupied by it—formally becomes part of Russia, and Ukraine doesn’t join NATO. (As of 10:00 a.m. ET, more than 2.6 million people have voted in his yes/no poll to the plan, with 59.4% opposing his suggestion.)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax it was “very positive that a person like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of the situation,” adding that Musk’s ideas “deserve attention.”

That reaction is in stark contrast to what Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, had to say to Musk: “F— off is my very diplomatic reply to you,” he replied via Twitter.

Putin invaded in Ukraine in February of this year, in a move that was widely condemned. Russia was quickly hit with major economic sanctions from Western countries, and the U.S and Europe have rallied behind Ukraine, sending billions in aid, along with weapons.

“This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end—just a question of how many die before then,” Musk wrote in subsequent posts. “Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

Musk’s proposal also drew the ire of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who set up his own poll, asking “Which @elonmusk do you like more: One who supports Ukraine [or] one who supports Russia.”

Of the 2.3 million votes on that poll, 79% said they would prefer that Musk support Ukraine.

While Musk ignored Melnyk, Zelensky’s rebuke caught his attention and coaxed a reply. “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world,” he tweeted.

Ukraine has insisted it will not cede any of its territory to Russia and has also applied to join NATO. Tuesday, Ukrainian troops forced Russian troops into retreat on two fronts in the east and south.

Comments / 6

John Rock
2d ago

So the proposal was to go back to what it was before the invasion, where Ukraine was not part of NATO and Russia maintained Crimea. but Ukraine maintains everything they had before the invasion. If they can get out of a war without giving up territory why is that bad?? The Kremlin was accepting, in theory, of the suggestion. Isn't this how negotiations are supposed to start?? Agreeing to go back to pre invasion borders and the agreement of not joining NATO is a reasonable offer for peace and avoids additional bloodshed. Russia is still on the hook for Sanctions and international War crimes, but you get your country back without anymore death. The Ukrainian ambassadors response seems a bit hasty and too emboldened. He needs to remember that the Ukrain is not paying for this war. If there is a solution that reestablished thier border and ends it. It needs consideration.

Reply(3)
3
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

