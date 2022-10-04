ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
Brooksville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Government
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Haunted House#Most Haunted#Historical Museum
villages-news.com

Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event

Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
DADE CITY, FL
roadtirement.com

Tarpon Springs Florida home to historic Sponge Docks

During our travels in Florida over the years we have been fortunate to enjoy Tarpon Springs, Florida, a quaint and pretty town north of Clearwater and Tampa on the Gulf. When we were actively engaged in Flea Market business in Central Florida, Tarpon Springs became one of our favorite spots for R&R.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
suncoastnews.com

Donations being accepted for ‘Operation Ian’

Donations are being accepted now for “OPERATION IAN: Hernando + United Cajun Navy.”. Donations may be dropped at Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. All donations will be delivered directly to Fort Myers on Saturday, Oct. 8. See attached photo for...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Fishing camp

Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources will host a Fall Weekend Fishing Camp for kids from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at SunWest Park, 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson. Cost is $60 per child, ages 9 to 15, and all fishing equipment...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy