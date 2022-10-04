ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison after meetup with officer posing as teen

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has to serve eight years in prison for sending sexually inappropriate messages to someone he believed to be a teenage girl, with intentions of meeting up, according to the San Antonio Police Department. An officer showed up to the meetup back in 2021 instead, posing as the teen girl Reuben Garcia, 56, thought he’d been talking to.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

