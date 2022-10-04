Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Related
Video shows gunfire erupt in San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly drive-by shooting has a far-west side neighborhood terrified. KENS 5 obtained video of the chaos when up to 100 roads were unloaded. The non-stop gunfire was caught on a door-bell camera. This happened on Bald Mountain Drive. Investigators say 25-year-old Novita Brazil was shot...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
KSAT 12
Man upset over eviction shoots woman, ties up teen with duct tape, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was upset about being kicked out of the home he shared with his girlfriend’s family shot a woman and tied up a teenage boy with tape, according to San Antonio police. Officers found both victims around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home,...
Teens will be held at least 10 days in deadly drive-by attack
SAN ANTONIO — For the next 10 days at least, two teens will remain in the juvenile detention center after being arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting attack that left an innocent woman dead and another victim with a gunshot wound. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison after meetup with officer posing as teen
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has to serve eight years in prison for sending sexually inappropriate messages to someone he believed to be a teenage girl, with intentions of meeting up, according to the San Antonio Police Department. An officer showed up to the meetup back in 2021 instead, posing as the teen girl Reuben Garcia, 56, thought he’d been talking to.
News Channel 25
2 teens accused of killing wrong person in drive-by shooting in Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested early Tuesday for killing a woman and wounding another in a drive-by shooting. Authorities say; however, the teenagers shot up the wrong house and struck unintended victims. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke at a news conference saying a 25-year-old woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting death of convenience store owner
SAN ANTONIO – A capital murder case ended in a plea deal for a 22-year-old San Antonio man. Zion Talavera is accused of being one of two men who went on a string of aggravated robberies in 2019 and shot 58-year-old store owner Gemunu Gamarachchilage. Gamarchchilage was in the...
KENS 5
Man suspect in string of north-San Antonio break-ins arrested, residents relieved
SAN ANTONIO — Documents obtained by KENS 5 reveal the identity of the man suspected of targeting a condominium community on the city's north side near the Medical Center area. According to San Antonio Police Department officials, 46-year-old Timothy Conner is a suspect in three recent burglary-of-habitation cases at...
VIDEO: San Antonio police officer fired after shooting at Northside McDonald's
The officer had been on the force for seven months before the incident.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman turns 110 years old, joining rare list of supercentenarians
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is celebrating a big birthday, putting her in very rarified air. Rose Mary Degrasse of San Antonio turned 110-years-old. She was born in Oct. 4, 1912. On Tuesday, she became a super centenarian, of which there are fewer than 70 still alive in...
Teenager hit by car while running to catch bus, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager running to try to catch a bus was hit by a car on the east side, police said. Police say a 16-year-old was crossing Eisenhauer near Harlow Drive to get the bus and a car going westbound hit her in the arm and shoulders.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed San Antonio mom on Mother’s Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who ran a red light at a Northwest Side intersection and struck another car, killing its driver, has been arrested months after the crash, according to records. Christopher Shad Sharp, 39, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death,...
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
Teens who mistakenly targeted house on Far Westside charged with murder
The woman who died was 25 years old.
‘I was screaming, crying’: Woman waits 20 minutes for North Hays EMS, friend dies in her arms
An excruciating 20 minutes is how long some people in northern Hays County have waited for paramedics. One of those people was Carrie Napiorkowski.
Former Bexar County judge Karen Crouch dies from 2011 car crash injuries
She fought though years of surgeries from the crash injuries.
SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
Comments / 4