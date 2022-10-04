ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnabon Is Celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day In A Big Way

More than half of American consumers prefer to do their shopping online rather than in person, according to Raydiant's 2022 State of Consumer Behavior report. However, there's at least one advantage to venturing out to an actual mall that just can't be replicated in the virtual shopping experience — and if you're someone who considered themselves a mall rat in their youth or still do, you probably know what we're getting at here. While turning to the internet for a closet refresh is quick and convenient, it leaves no opportunity to indulge in some classic mall food, like one of Cinnabon's massive cinnamon rolls. The iconic baked good has been a staple of food court fare ever since the very first Cinnabon opened at Seattle's SeaTac Mall in 1985. Given that most of the eatery's outlets are still located exclusively in malls (and airports), it's hard to resist ordering one once their sweet aroma hits your nose.
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal. On September 12 and...
The Hill

Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest

(NEXSTAR) — If you find yourself in a drive-thru lane at your favorite fast food joint, you probably expect a few things — good customer service, a short wait, an accurate order, and quality food. A new study has found some of America’s most popular fast food chains are better at delivering on those expectations than others.
msn.com

National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?

There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger from Wendy's

ICYMI, Wendy's just brought back its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger for the first time since 2021, and while that's reason enough to hit the food delivery apps, here's another one: Grubhub+ members can try the fan-favorite menu item for free beginning October 3. Here's the 411: the square-shaped patty slinger...
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month

Last month featured both National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. National Sausage Pizza Day lands in October. So, it almost seems gratuitous that there would be a National Pizza Month in October. Yet, here we are, with our pizza-eating faces in the midst of another pizza-themed holiday...
92Q

McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor

McDonald’s says their not forgetting about the adults that were once kids as well. Accroding to NPR, “On October 3rd, McDonald’s will offer the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, where adults can get a taste of childhood nostalgia. The box comes with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and […] The post McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor appeared first on 92 Q.
ComicBook

KFC Throws Shade at McDonald's With New Snack Wrap Alternative

Now that Taco Bell appears to be bringing back nearly every one of its discontinued items in some fashion, the last "viral" defunct item remains McDonald's Snack Wrap offerings. Monday, KFC opted to throw shade at the latter, announcing plans to fill the void the item has left in the fast-food game.
iheart.com

Smashburger Is Releasing A New Line Of Chicken Wings!

Smashburger is releasing a new line of chicken wings and they will come in three different flavors🤤. The chicken wings will start at $9.99 for 6 wings and you can choose from three of their hand tossed sauces, which are BBQ, Scorchin' Hot (made with Nashville Hot seasoning) and Garlic Rosemary. There is special promotion going on from October 4th-October7th where customers can get an order of free wings with any $25 purchase. You can take advantage of this promotion in store or by using "freewings" in the Smashbuger app. Click here for more information.
