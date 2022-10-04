More than half of American consumers prefer to do their shopping online rather than in person, according to Raydiant's 2022 State of Consumer Behavior report. However, there's at least one advantage to venturing out to an actual mall that just can't be replicated in the virtual shopping experience — and if you're someone who considered themselves a mall rat in their youth or still do, you probably know what we're getting at here. While turning to the internet for a closet refresh is quick and convenient, it leaves no opportunity to indulge in some classic mall food, like one of Cinnabon's massive cinnamon rolls. The iconic baked good has been a staple of food court fare ever since the very first Cinnabon opened at Seattle's SeaTac Mall in 1985. Given that most of the eatery's outlets are still located exclusively in malls (and airports), it's hard to resist ordering one once their sweet aroma hits your nose.

