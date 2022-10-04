Read full article on original website
Cinnabon Is Celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day In A Big Way
More than half of American consumers prefer to do their shopping online rather than in person, according to Raydiant's 2022 State of Consumer Behavior report. However, there's at least one advantage to venturing out to an actual mall that just can't be replicated in the virtual shopping experience — and if you're someone who considered themselves a mall rat in their youth or still do, you probably know what we're getting at here. While turning to the internet for a closet refresh is quick and convenient, it leaves no opportunity to indulge in some classic mall food, like one of Cinnabon's massive cinnamon rolls. The iconic baked good has been a staple of food court fare ever since the very first Cinnabon opened at Seattle's SeaTac Mall in 1985. Given that most of the eatery's outlets are still located exclusively in malls (and airports), it's hard to resist ordering one once their sweet aroma hits your nose.
McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal. On September 12 and...
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
(NEXSTAR) — If you find yourself in a drive-thru lane at your favorite fast food joint, you probably expect a few things — good customer service, a short wait, an accurate order, and quality food. A new study has found some of America’s most popular fast food chains are better at delivering on those expectations than others.
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?
There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Here's How to Get a Free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger from Wendy's
ICYMI, Wendy's just brought back its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger for the first time since 2021, and while that's reason enough to hit the food delivery apps, here's another one: Grubhub+ members can try the fan-favorite menu item for free beginning October 3. Here's the 411: the square-shaped patty slinger...
Everywhere You Can Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month
Last month featured both National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. National Sausage Pizza Day lands in October. So, it almost seems gratuitous that there would be a National Pizza Month in October. Yet, here we are, with our pizza-eating faces in the midst of another pizza-themed holiday...
McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor
McDonald’s says their not forgetting about the adults that were once kids as well. Accroding to NPR, “On October 3rd, McDonald’s will offer the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, where adults can get a taste of childhood nostalgia. The box comes with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and […] The post McDonalds To Sell Adult Happy Meal Without Liquor appeared first on 92 Q.
Restaurant chains giving away free coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day
If you are one of the millions of Americans who love coffee, you may be excited to learn that many major national coffee chains and restaurants are giving away complimentary cups of the caffeinated beverage in both hot and cold varieties in honor of National Coffee Day.
National Pizza Month Deals From Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and More
October is National Pizza Month, although America's love for the cheesy dish is a year-round affair. Approximately 3 billion pies are ordered in the US annually, according to Pizza Hut, equal to 100 acres of pizza a day -- or about 350 slices a second. Surveys show pepperoni is the...
KFC Throws Shade at McDonald's With New Snack Wrap Alternative
Now that Taco Bell appears to be bringing back nearly every one of its discontinued items in some fashion, the last "viral" defunct item remains McDonald's Snack Wrap offerings. Monday, KFC opted to throw shade at the latter, announcing plans to fill the void the item has left in the fast-food game.
Smashburger Is Releasing A New Line Of Chicken Wings!
Smashburger is releasing a new line of chicken wings and they will come in three different flavors🤤. The chicken wings will start at $9.99 for 6 wings and you can choose from three of their hand tossed sauces, which are BBQ, Scorchin' Hot (made with Nashville Hot seasoning) and Garlic Rosemary. There is special promotion going on from October 4th-October7th where customers can get an order of free wings with any $25 purchase. You can take advantage of this promotion in store or by using "freewings" in the Smashbuger app. Click here for more information.
