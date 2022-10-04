ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford City, IN

Meth seizure in Hartford City leads to dealing, neglect charges against local woman

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xFD2_0iLU4QwJ00

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A woman who reportedly boasted to Blackford County authorities the meth she had been dealing was "the best ---- that's ever been around here" faces criminal charges with the potential to send her to prison for decades.

Cassandra L. Bonewit, 28 — formerly of Hartford City and more recently of Warren — was charged this week in Blackford Circuit Court with dealing in meth, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.

Because of the amount of meth — more than 45 grams — allegedly recovered from Bonewit and her boyfriend, who was also arrested, the dealing charge is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, while the possession count is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

During an interview following her arrest last Friday, Bonewit reportedly admitted she had been purchasing a half-pound of meth — for $600 — every two weeks, then dealing more than 200 grams of the drug. She also said she routinely injected about eight grams of the meth during the same two-week period.

After she indicated she routinely sold a "ball" of meth — about 3.5 grams — for $300, investigators noted that price seemed high. That prompted Bonewit's comment about the quality of the product she sold, James Heflin, chief deputy of the Blackford County Sheriff's Department, wrote in an affidavit.

The chief deputy said the arrests of Bonewit — and 46-year-old Christopher H. Lindsey — came after he received a tip that she had been "purchasing large amounts of methamphetamine and selling it in Blackford County."

The arrests came after a traffic stop in the drive-thru lane of the McDonald's restaurant in Hartford City.

Bonewit was determined to have a bag of 6 grams of meth, which she had allegedly made arrangement to sell, the court document said, while Lindsey was carrying a bag with 39 grams of the drug.

At the time of the traffic stop, Bonewit's young son — picked up by his mother a few minutes earlier at a local school — was in the vehicle. That led to the neglect charge, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Lindsey faces the same three drug-related charges filed against Bonewit. Both are being held in the Blackford County jail under $3,500 cash bonds.

Bonewit told investigators she had been using meth for about three years.

Lindsey was convicted of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug in Grant County in 2018.

After Friday's arrests, investigators received a warrant to search a residence where Bonewit and Lindsey had been staying in Warren, about 18 miles north of Hartford City in Huntington County. They reported finding "a small of amount of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, paraphernalia and scales."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 13

AP_000871.3f66f0c72b034f51906a3cab9bc3bf41.0413
2d ago

I am so thankful thank you 🙏 great cops I wish you lived in my city! We need more like you here! Great job and God bless you for doing your job!

Reply
5
Sheila Wilson
1d ago

They'll never get it off the streets. That became very popular after doctors were told not to give their patients pain medicine or benzos for anxiety. Sure there was plp who abused them as they do any drug but there were some who actually needed them. No one had a choice but to get their drugs off the street.

Reply
3
Traci Lidy
2d ago

agreed with AP. Thank all the police officers in there dillagence to get this horrible drug off the streets. ❤️

Reply
3
Related
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police bust fentanyl pill ring; 9 arrested, 5 homes raided

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nine people including a juvenile were arrested Thursday after Fort Wayne Police raided five homes in an effort to stop the sale of fentanyl pills. The operation included multiple people selling various pills and some even using a van to make deliveries throughout town, according to the Allen Superior Court documents.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Large drug and gun seizure at Fayette County residence

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police seized a large number of drugs and guns from a home in Fayette County Wednesday after serving a search warrant. Police found about 309 pounds of marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, more than 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and many various edibles including "medicated" candies and chips at the home.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police find $4.5 million in drugs inside Connersville home

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday. A lengthy investigation...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blackford County, IN
City
Warren, IN
City
Hartford City, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Hartford City, IN
Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Police seize pot valued at over $1.4 million along with cash and guns from Indiana home

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation into illegal drug trafficking has led to the arrest of three people and the discovery of pot, THC products, cash, and guns. According to Indiana State Police, a warrant was obtained Wednesday for a residence in Connersville. Inside the home they found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and assorted edibles including “medicated” chips and candies.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Gannett#Methamphetamine#Blackford Circuit Court
peakofohio.com

New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
NEW BREMEN, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD seeking help identifying suspect in shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in an ongoing investigation. FWPD says the man shown in the photos above is wanted in connection with an ongoing...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wsplradio.com

Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WANATAH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Man From Fort Wayne Among Two Aryan Circle Members Convicted for Violent Attack

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury convicted two members of the Aryan Circle Monday for violent crimes that included assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, William Chunn, 39, of Humble, Texas and Aaron Rentfrow, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were members of the Aryan Circle which is known as a race-based and violent prison gang that has hundreds of members throughout the country in and out of prison.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
ANDERSON, IN
wboi.org

Proposed new jail location not the county's top pick

The property in southeast Fort Wayne named as the top choice for where to place the new jail is actually one of eight properties being considered, according to one Allen County Commissioner. At a candidate forum at the Allen County Public Library on Tuesday, Commissioner Richard Beck said the address...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed in rollover crash on Minnich Road ID’d

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

One dead after crash in southeast Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday. Officers responded to Minnich Road and Hoffman Road shortly after 9 a.m. On arrival, they found a female pinned under a Chrysler 300, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial reports show...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy