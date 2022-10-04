Patricia Ann Darr, 83 of Kirksville, MO passed from this earth and entered into the presence of Heaven on Oct. 4, 2022. Patty was born in Kirksville and spent most of her life in Kirksville and St. Louis. She went to Kirksville Public Schools, after high school she further her education and became a Licensed Nurse. Patty worked in the medical field, both in ST. Louis and Kirksville throughout her professional career.

