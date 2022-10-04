Read full article on original website
Barbara Linfoot
2d ago
I need help here in Brenham Texas local to prevent rental eviction and no one answers at the number listed what are locals to do 🙄😧
Reply(1)
2
Related
kwhi.com
SOIL, FORAGE TESTING CAMPAIGN UNDERWAY IN WASHINGTON CO.
The Brazos Valley Soil and Forage Testing Campaign has begun for Washington County landowners. The campaign offers agricultural producers the opportunity to have their soil tested to determine its current fertility and receive a recommendation to improve the fertility required to produce the best crop possible. The campaign runs through October 31st.
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
kwhi.com
BANK OF BRENHAM DONATES $1,000 FOR CHAPPELL HILL WATER TOWER
A local bank has contributed to the Chappell Hill Water Supply Corporation’s (CHWSC) efforts to revitalize Chappell Hill’s water tower. Bank of Brenham donated $1,000 to the CHWSC’s “Save the Water Tower” campaign. The check was presented during the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce’s monthly...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. 4-H TO HOST COUNTY-WIDE MEETING THURSDAY
Washington County 4-H’s annual county-wide meeting is coming up on Thursday at the Washington County Expo Event Center. Beginning at 6 p.m., the meeting will feature various booths showcasing Washington County 4-H projects. There will also be the installation of club officers, and door prizes will be given away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
LADIES LIONS CLUB DONATES TOTE BAGS TO BLUEBONNET HAVEN
Residents of Bluebonnet Haven will once again get to benefit from the generosity of the Washington County Ladies Lions Club. The Ladies Lions Club donated 66 large heavy tote bags to Bluebonnet Haven, which is located at 4150 Highway 36 South in Brenham. A local designer donated these to the...
kwhi.com
BRIANNAS CELEBRATES 40 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings in Brenham marked 40 years at a ceremony this (Thursday) morning. BRIANNAS commemorated its anniversary with a celebration and ribbon cutting featuring the owners and leadership of the company, as well as members of the City of Brenham and Washington County Chamber of Commerce. BRIANNAS President...
kwhi.com
CHANGES POTENTIALLY ON THE WAY FOR LOCAL HISTORY DAY PROGRAM IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
The Local History Day program offered in downtown Brenham in the spring for Brenham ISD students could see changes. At Monday’s Main Street Board meeting, city staff recommended that a more simplified version of the program be put together, citing the numerous volunteers and man hours needed to organize the event.
kwhi.com
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TO BE CELEBRATED TUESDAY
Local and area law enforcement officials will be out and about tonight (Tuesday) to visit with community members during National Night Out. The theme for this year’s event, taking place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., is “Aloha Spirit.” Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite beach going attire, and come outside to meet their neighbors and local first responders.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
Click2Houston.com
‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County are sending a warning to residents after several political campaign signs were recently stolen or vandalized. According to Fort Bend County’s District Attorney Brian Middleton, there has been an unusually high volume of candidates from both political parties reporting the crimes.
KBTX.com
Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY INCLUDED IN FEDERAL LAWSUIT FILED BY ABORTION RIGHTS GROUPS
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken is one of five district attorneys in Texas that have been sued by abortion rights groups, in connection to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the state’s restrictions on abortion. Renken revealed in commissioners court this (Monday) morning that she, the district...
kwhi.com
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM – WITH WINTER HOURS
Around 45 vendors will offer their various products in downtown Brenham tomorrow (Friday) during the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Shoppers can stroll down Baylor and Park Streets to select from items like fresh bread and pastries, desserts, dips and salsas, canned goods, handmade sewn items, jewelry, home décor and hair products.
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4....
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction
A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction. 57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257. Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
DEANVILLE VFD HOLDING THEIR ANNUAL FUNDRAISER THIS SUNDAY
The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department is holding their annual fundraiser this Sunday. They are serving a meal beginning at 11am at the Deanville Fire Department Complex. The meal consists of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, noodles, dessert, and tea. The meals are dine-in or drive-thru. In addition to that,...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR STAR NAILS
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a nail salon in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Star Nails, located at 2831 Highway 36 South, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Star Nails offers services such as manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails...
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe dad becomes a detective to find evidence in hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt son in The Woodlands
A father turned himself into a detective to find the person responsible for the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured his son. His instincts, along with some help from the community, helped close the case. “I got out into the middle of the intersection on Gosling and Shadowbend,” the father Nicolas...
Comments / 3