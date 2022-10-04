Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Ways to Vote This November 8th General ElectionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Cops: Shots fired on Staten Island; search for suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of police cars and personnel responded after shots were fired in Stapleton Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. on Warren Street, according to preliminary information provided to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Burglaries soaring in one Staten Island precinct on heels of promising drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police in one borough precinct are seeing a stark increase in burglaries this year, following a promising three-year span in which the numbers were dropping. The 120th Precinct, which encompasses a large swath of Staten Island’s North Shore, from West Brighton to Rosebank, has so...
NYPD creates citywide scam awareness campaign to help residents avoid becoming victims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is launching a citywide awareness campaign aimed at preventing New Yorkers from falling victim to a litany of emerging fraud scams and cyber-assisted crimes. The campaign’s focus is raising awareness about the range of schemes criminals are using to target and exploit people,...
She’s accused of spraying mace near woman, kids in Dongan Hills. Once bit off part of person’s ear.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old woman stands accused of spraying mace near a female victim and attacking a man with a weapon in two separate incidents inside the Berry Houses apartment complex in Dongan Hills. Donnetta Allen, who lives in the complex, was arrested on Sept. 17 for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cops: He crashed stolen car, fled over fences in Dongan Hills; drugs found in sock
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an unlicensed driver from Eltingville crashed a stolen car in Dongan Hills, prompting a dramatic chase. About an hour after the crash on the night of Sept. 22, rocks of cocaine were found in a plastic zipper bag stashed in a sock worn by Victor Raimo, 52, of Littlefield Avenue, when he was at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Life Stories | For this EMT, all he wanted was to help. And win the ‘stork pin.’ Stephen Lutsk dies. He was 79.
During his 20 years volunteering as an EMT on Staten Island, Stephen Lutsk earned a lot of medals. He won them for rescuing people from car accidents and for performing life-saving CPR on the unconscious. But one honor eluded him: the stork pin, awarded to EMTs who assist in delivering...
NYPD: Armed robbery at convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Port Richmond convenience store Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at just before 3 p.m. at 1067 Post Ave., according to an NYPD spokesman. Post Avenue Convenience is located at that address. Two individuals entered the location...
Cops: BMW slams into Staten Island house in chase; driver hits 70 mph in separate incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old Port Richmond man was behind the wheel of a car that careened into a house and, in a separate incident several months earlier, reached speeds upward of 70 mph while the suspect was trying to elude police on Staten Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
NJ recently issued at least 121 noise violations - some related to boom parties impacting Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The city of Elizabeth has recently issued 121 summons for violating the state’s noise ordinance, according to a report in NJ.com, SILive.com’s sister publication. And a good number of these violations are being attributed to “boom parties,” which Staten Islanders say are keeping...
Delays on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported along most of the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash reported near Richmond Avenue likely is contributing to the backup that extends back to the interchange with the West Shore Expressway, according to Google Maps.
Never again: Mother was told she ‘had problems;’ given no resources for disabled child
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DSNY: Battery eyed as possible cause for ‘small fire’ in Sanitation truck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in a Sanitation truck in New Brighton on Thursday morning. A lithium battery is being looked at as a potential cause of the fire, according to a spokeswoman the city Sanitation Department.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
Best global eats on Staten Island: Peruvian food and a famed Pisco sour
Editor’s Note: This is the third part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then a taste of Sri Lanka. This time, we take a tour of Peru through the eyes and craft of one Staten Island chef, Cesar Franco.
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
The Gym Bag: Shaolin Boxing Club investing in the youth of Staten Island; girls wanted for ice hockey clinic and more
When Dominic Breen was growing up he always wanted to be a part of gym like the one he co-owns in Tottenville called the Shaolin Boxing Club. He’s made it a place where kids can come in, be themselves and be accepted by all no matter who they are.
Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
New Jersey school district only promotes workers with Italian last names, employee claims in lawsuit
A 27-year employee of a school district in Passaic County has filed a lawsuit against his employers, alleging they passed him over for promotions several times over the past decade because he’s not Italian. Brian Taylor, a custodial and grounds worker, claims in court papers his performance evaluations at...
From Krispy Kreme and Xbox to Derek Jeter and “Star Wars”: 32 things that Staten Islanders have waited in line for (sometimes overnight)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s almost a rite of passage, even for adults: Waiting in line, sometimes overnight, in order to score that treasured toy, video game console or concert or sports ticket. Or maybe you waited on line to be among the first to see that new...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0