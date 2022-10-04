ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: He crashed stolen car, fled over fences in Dongan Hills; drugs found in sock

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an unlicensed driver from Eltingville crashed a stolen car in Dongan Hills, prompting a dramatic chase. About an hour after the crash on the night of Sept. 22, rocks of cocaine were found in a plastic zipper bag stashed in a sock worn by Victor Raimo, 52, of Littlefield Avenue, when he was at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Never again: Mother was told she 'had problems;' given no resources for disabled child

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: Peruvian food and a famed Pisco sour

Editor’s Note: This is the third part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then a taste of Sri Lanka. This time, we take a tour of Peru through the eyes and craft of one Staten Island chef, Cesar Franco.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
