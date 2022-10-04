ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

‘Exceptionally tragic’: Polk County deputy, 21, shot, killed while serving warrant

A 21-year-old Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant early Tuesday morning, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Judd called the shooting, “exceptionally tragic.”

He said deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear to a suspect accused on meth-related charges at a mobile home on Foxtown South in unincorporated Polk City around 3 a.m.

When deputies entered the home, Judd said shots were fired.

Judd said the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Judd is expected to provide more details on the shooting later on Tuesday.

Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant

POLK CITY - A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida. The 21-year-old Polk Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge. The deputy, one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, "despite valiant efforts," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa. 
