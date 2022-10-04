Read full article on original website
Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Pollak Theatre. The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.
Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater presents "Affecting Expression"
PHOTO: Princeton junior Juliette Carbonnier as Hatty Hosmer (left) and senior Rosemary Paulson as Matilda Hays in a studio rehearsal for the new play Affecting Expression. Photo Credit: Dylan Tran ’23. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater at Princeton University presents Affecting Expression,...
Savings Strays screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Saturday, October 8
Michelle Dragun’s short documentary Savings Strays screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Saturday, October 8. Here is my interview with her:. Nigrin: Your short documentary film Saving Strays details your sister Lauren Dragun’s emotional journey of saving stray cats. What made you want to make this film?
