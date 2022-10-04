ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos

(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Pollak Theatre. The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
