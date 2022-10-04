Read full article on original website
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony EverColleen Sheehy OrmeGeneva, IL
nrgmediadixon.com
Six Members of the Dixon Police Department Takes the Oath at Recent City Council Meeting
With a large group of family, friends and colleagues in attendance at the recent Dixon City Council meeting, six members of the Dixon Police Force took the oath of office. Two of the officers were taking the places of Deputy Chief since the retirement from the department of former Deputy Chief Brad Sibley and Clay Whelen. The two new Deputy Chefs are Matthew Richards and Doug Lehman.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
Ex-Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for encouraging detainees to intimidate, attack each other
The ex-IYC guard stood by and did nothing during the attacks he encouraged, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.
Youth prison guard avoids jail time for role in allowing attacks on inmates
A guard at a youth prison in St. Charles avoids jail time for his role in allowing attacks on inmates. Michael Klimek, 46 of Yorkville was sentenced to 18 months probation and community service.
1470 WMBD
Illinois school graduation shooter gets maximum sentence
DIXON, Ill. — A man will receive the maximum prison sentence allowable after pleading guilty to shooting at an Illinois high school graduation practice several years ago. It happened in 2018 at Dixon High School in Lee County, Illionis. Matthew Milby Jr. has been in state custody ever since...
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
wcsjnews.com
LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies
A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois school shooter to spend 30 years behind bars
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Milby, the man who opened fire during a graduation practice at Dixon High School in 2018, was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Tuesday. Milby was sentenced to 30 years for shooting at School Resource Officer Mark Dallas and 30 years for shooting at teacher Andrew McKay. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time, meaning that Milby will spend 30 years behind bars at most.
rockrivercurrent.com
Will 400 inmates leave Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 1? It depends on this key interpretation of the law
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley raised issue with the Pretrial Fairness Act last month, saying in an op-ed that the end of cash bail would lead to the release of as many as 400 inmates from the Winnebago County Jail when the law takes effect Jan. 1.
Illinois woman accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder￼
A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water.
Contractor sues city of Berwyn, Berwyn mayor, former city worker over racial slur
A contractor is suing the city of Berwyn, its mayor and a former city worker over their response to a racial slur.
DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died
CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
Matthew Milby sentenced in 2018 shooting during Dixon High School graduation practice
A man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 shooting at Dixon High School during graduation practice learned his fate Tuesday.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson
An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash
An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
