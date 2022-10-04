ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

Six Members of the Dixon Police Department Takes the Oath at Recent City Council Meeting

With a large group of family, friends and colleagues in attendance at the recent Dixon City Council meeting, six members of the Dixon Police Force took the oath of office. Two of the officers were taking the places of Deputy Chief since the retirement from the department of former Deputy Chief Brad Sibley and Clay Whelen. The two new Deputy Chefs are Matthew Richards and Doug Lehman.
DIXON, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant

(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Illinois school graduation shooter gets maximum sentence

DIXON, Ill. — A man will receive the maximum prison sentence allowable after pleading guilty to shooting at an Illinois high school graduation practice several years ago. It happened in 2018 at Dixon High School in Lee County, Illionis. Matthew Milby Jr. has been in state custody ever since...
DIXON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
ROCKFORD, IL
wcsjnews.com

LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies

A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois school shooter to spend 30 years behind bars

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Milby, the man who opened fire during a graduation practice at Dixon High School in 2018, was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Tuesday. Milby was sentenced to 30 years for shooting at School Resource Officer Mark Dallas and 30 years for shooting at teacher Andrew McKay. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time, meaning that Milby will spend 30 years behind bars at most.
DIXON, IL
CBS Chicago

DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died

CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson

An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash

An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale

WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS)  -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available. 
WOOD DALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
DOLTON, IL

