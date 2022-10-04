This is a recipe that takes my love of chicken shawarma and tacos to new heights. Chicken shawarma is this juicy yogurt-marinated chicken that blows most marinades out of the water. The yogurt helps all the spices stick to the chicken for maximum flavor. A great recipe for someone who loves shawarma, or wants to experience the magic. I love shawarma so much that I needed it in taco form. Started with a spicy pico de gallo to brighten up the chicken and spread a dollop of garlic Toum for some added flavor. This knocked my socks off. There is something about a taco that just makes the world feel right. A cute little explosion of flavor in just a couple of bites. Guaranteed you’re gonna scarf these down so fast.

