Pasta Lovers Rejoice - Olive Garden Brings Back 'Never Ending Pasta Bowl'

Olive Garden announced on it's newly launched TikTok that it would be bringing back its Never Ending Pasta Bowl. They released a series of videos teasing the return before releasing their official relaunch video. Customers will be able to order unlimited fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni, and angel hair pasta with soup, salad, and fresh-breadsticks for $13.99. Each pasta can be topped with Alfredo, creamy mushroom, five-cheese marinara, traditional marinara, or traditional meat sauce. Customers can also choose either a crispy chicken fritta, Italian sausage, or meatballs for their topping. It'll be available October 3rd - November 20th.
PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)

Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
Healthy Baked Feta Pasta (TikTok Pasta)

Wait until you try Healthy Baked Feta Pasta. Feta TikTok pasta is a healthier, lighter version of the viral TikTok pasta dish that’s taking over the internet. This easy recipe uses just a few ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight dinner. The best part about this dish is that it’s so versatile- you can use any type of pasta you like, and add in whatever vegetables or proteins you have on hand. If you’re looking for a quick, healthy, and delicious dinner option, look no further than this Lightened Up TikTok Pasta Recipe!
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer

Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
30-Minute Taco Soup

I am not the type of person who waits around for a certain season to enjoy soup. I’m a year-round, all-season soup enjoyer, so let me introduce you to one of my favorites — this 30-Minute Taco Soup. Quick soups like this are my favorite for meal prep; I make a big batch on Sunday and eat it for lunch throughout the week. This one is zesty and filling but simple to make, so it’s one I turn to often, but best of all you get to top it with all your favorite taco toppings. (And maybe some tortilla chips, which is just hard to argue with.)
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta

The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
30 Best Salad Recipes

Salads are no longer side characters. They’re slowly becoming superstars! We’ve appetizer salads, side salads, main course salads, and dessert salads. Now they are not only an option for a healthy diet but one for a tasty diet as well. Sour-to-sweet salads come in all the perfect ways you want.
Chicken Shawarma Tacos

This is a recipe that takes my love of chicken shawarma and tacos to new heights. Chicken shawarma is this juicy yogurt-marinated chicken that blows most marinades out of the water. The yogurt helps all the spices stick to the chicken for maximum flavor. A great recipe for someone who loves shawarma, or wants to experience the magic. I love shawarma so much that I needed it in taco form. Started with a spicy pico de gallo to brighten up the chicken and spread a dollop of garlic Toum for some added flavor. This knocked my socks off. There is something about a taco that just makes the world feel right. A cute little explosion of flavor in just a couple of bites. Guaranteed you’re gonna scarf these down so fast.
Pizza Omelet

In a small bowl whisk together the eggs with dried oregano and black pepper. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the eggs. Let cook until the eggs are set on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Then using a large spatula carefully flip the eggs in one piece.
