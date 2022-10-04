ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Unsolved Crime Unit is trying to answer a decades old question: Who is Jane Done and why would someone kill her?. Known as “Ellery Jane Doe” by investigators, the unidentified woman arrived to Chautauqua County on or about December 12, 1983. She was found by police beaten, shot and left in a rain-filled ditch alongside old Highway 17, now Interstate-86.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO