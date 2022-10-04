Read full article on original website
Who Is Jane Doe?
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Unsolved Crime Unit is trying to answer a decades old question: Who is Jane Done and why would someone kill her?. Known as “Ellery Jane Doe” by investigators, the unidentified woman arrived to Chautauqua County on or about December 12, 1983. She was found by police beaten, shot and left in a rain-filled ditch alongside old Highway 17, now Interstate-86.
Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
Suspended West Seneca police officer, co-defendant plead guilty in defrauding scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspended West Seneca police officer along with another co-defendant pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud home improvement stores and other big box stores across Western New York. Between January 10, 2018 and April 26, 2022, 34-year-old Ryan Miller of West Seneca stole merchandise from stores by either canceling online […]
Felon Allegedly Busted With Loaded Pistol During Traffic Stop In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A local felon is facing weapons charges after police recovered a loaded pistol during a traffic stop in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police pulled over 56-year-old Carlos Rivera Leon just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of West Second and Sprauge Streets.
Dunkirk Man Sentenced In Connection With A Residential Burglary
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old Dunkirk man will serve up to seven years in state prison after he was sentenced in connection with a residential burglary on Monday. In November 2021, Thomas Fafinski was accused of breaking-into an apartment in the City of Dunkirk and stealing...
Jamestown Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill A Victim During A Domestic Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man is accused of threatening to kill a victim during a domestic dispute on the city’s southside. Officers with Jamestown Police arrested Nathan Ernewein on Wednesday afternoon. It is alleged Ernewein threatened to kill a person and damaged their vehicle.
Buffalo homicide suspect was arrested and released the day before fatal shooting
The 7 News I-Team has learned that the Buffalo man wanted for questioning in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide was arrested and released the day before the alleged homicide.
Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
4 people dead: suspected murders, suicide being investigated by Erie County Sheriff’s Office
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder and suicide involving two men at the Ten X Shooting Club outdoor range in the Town of Newstead, along with two women killed elsewhere. Undersheriff Bill Cooley says he was alerted to the killings...
Jamestown Dog Owner Charged After Not Feeding His Pet, Leading To It’s Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly failing to provide proper food and water to his pet, leading to it’s death. Officers with Jamestown Police accused Christopher Hibbard of not feeding his dog and not seeking proper medical...
Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
Troopers: Crawford County Burglary Suspect Defecated on Floor Before Leaving
The suspect in a Crawford County burglary defecated on the floor before taking off, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported Monday morning at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Dr. in Pine Township. The suspect broke two windows before using a third to get inside the...
Buffalo Police probe fatal morning shooting
Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning. Police say it happened after 8:30am this morning near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue.
Seeking public assistance identifying suspect
On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
Wanted: Police In WNY Need Your Help Finding These 9 Suspects
Police in Buffalo and Western New York need your help finding these suspects. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards that lead to the capture and arrest of these 9 people. Please do not try to apprehend any suspect yourself. Each of these 9 suspects is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
'Rainbow Fentanyl' arrives in New York State
While the fight against fentanyl and other opioids rages on in Erie County and across New York State, a new potential threat could be lurking with the emergence of “Rainbow Fentanyl”. Read more here:
