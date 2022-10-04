ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Comments / 5

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Who Is Jane Doe?

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Unsolved Crime Unit is trying to answer a decades old question: Who is Jane Done and why would someone kill her?. Known as “Ellery Jane Doe” by investigators, the unidentified woman arrived to Chautauqua County on or about December 12, 1983. She was found by police beaten, shot and left in a rain-filled ditch alongside old Highway 17, now Interstate-86.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
LAKEWOOD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, NY
Mayville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chautauqua, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Sentenced In Connection With A Residential Burglary

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old Dunkirk man will serve up to seven years in state prison after he was sentenced in connection with a residential burglary on Monday. In November 2021, Thomas Fafinski was accused of breaking-into an apartment in the City of Dunkirk and stealing...
DUNKIRK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Corrections Officers#Prison#The Apple App Store And
wnynewsnow.com

Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified

GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
GERRY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
YourErie

Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Seeking public assistance identifying suspect

On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
ALLEGANY, NY
WBEN 930AM

'Rainbow Fentanyl' arrives in New York State

While the fight against fentanyl and other opioids rages on in Erie County and across New York State, a new potential threat could be lurking with the emergence of “Rainbow Fentanyl”. Read more here:

Comments / 0

Community Policy