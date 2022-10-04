Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
City Of Jamestown Looking For 2022 Christmas Tree
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with the Jamestown Parks Department are on the lookout for this year’s municipal Christmas. Normally the city finds a 40 foot tall evergreen tree to cut down and display on Tracy Plaza. In recent years, it has become harder to find...
wnynewsnow.com
Changes Coming To Jamestown’s Halloween Fun Fest
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – For the first time in over 50 years the Jamestown Halloween Fun Fest will likely not take place in the Allen Park Ice Arena this year. The festival usually takes place at the Allen Park Ice Arena, this year however the old arena is occupied by another group, making it difficult for Parks Manager Dan Stone to hold events in that space.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022
We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
thevillagerny.com
First Brocton Arch Festival
Village of Brocton mayor Craig Miller was working on rehabilitation of the gazebo in Ryckman Park when he had a vision of a festival to bring the community together. “It’s a beautiful park and a festival would be a great way to draw attention to it. The Arch Festival name highlights one of the community’s best assets–the arches.”
wnynewsnow.com
Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
WIVB
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Welcomes Lenny Home
It's a big day for the staff at the Erie Humane Society, they welcomed a very special arrival. A special needs dog, named Lenny. On Wednesday, Lenny made the trip from South Carolina to Erie, and the Erie Humane Society was there to greet him with a very special welcome.
wnynewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Prepares for Zoo Boo and Winter Hibernation
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Zoo Boo at the Erie Zoo kicks off in one week on October 12. Before families head out to enjoy all the fun, there’s a few things they need to know. In recent years, officials at the Erie Zoo have changed the...
wnynewsnow.com
Urban Deer Management Group Reforms
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are going back to the drawing board reforming a committee to discuss ways to manage the city’s urban deer population. Councilman Daversa, Russel, Faulkner, and Sheldon will be part of the newly formed group. Right now, it’s too late...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Salvation Army Preparing To Help Hurricane Victims
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on anyone in its path, and now, residents in Florida are left to pick up the pieces. Luckily, many selfless groups are stepping up to the plate to help. In Jamestown, the local Salvation Army is getting ready to lend a hand.
wnynewsnow.com
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
wnynewsnow.com
Grape Farmers Enjoy a Bountiful Harvest
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – After a two week delay due to all of the recent rain, North East, Pa. grape farmers are busy harvesting their crops. Jim Sul of Sul farms has been picking grapes for 61 years. Mechanical harvesting took over the industry in the...
wnynewsnow.com
University Police Officers At SUNY Fredonia To Wear Body-Cams
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – University Police officers at SUNY Fredonia will soon start to wear body-cameras while on patrol. Worn on officers’ uniforms, the camera feeds will record whenever a officer is responding to a call. Exceptions to this include when the officer would respond to...
WIVB
SPCA Monday: Meet Duckie
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fun-loving Low Rider named Duckie is looking for his forever home. Sarah McEvoy from the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Abby Fridmann on News 4 at Noon to introduce Western New York to Mr. Duckie. He’s a goofy boy who loves to play and...
WIVB
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Residence demolished after electrical fire in Chautauqua County
Investigators said the fire originated in the living room of the single-family residence and was caused by an electrical problem.
Gorgeous Farm For Sale In Springville, NY [PHOTOS]
The fall is the perfect time to shop for houses in Western New York. The leaves are changing and the cooler air has moved in. There are some pretty spectacular places to see and consider if you are buying a home. There are some homes that are fit for "the...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Dog Owner Charged After Not Feeding His Pet, Leading To It’s Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly failing to provide proper food and water to his pet, leading to it’s death. Officers with Jamestown Police accused Christopher Hibbard of not feeding his dog and not seeking proper medical...
