ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jeremiah Burke High School student shot Tuesday morning outside school

By Madeleine Aitken
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The victim was found shot outside 60 Washington St.

A teenage boy who is a student at Jeremiah Burke High School was shot Tuesday morning near the school in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

At 9:34 a.m., police received a call to 60 Washington St., where they found the victim and transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

https://twitter.com/JulianneLimaTV/status/1577299000528703490

In a press conference, police said they located a firearm in the area and identified a suspect, who they believe is a student at the same high school.

Mary Skipper, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, expressed her sadness at the incident.

“This is a school…and again we have violence with youth. Too many students, too many young people, too many guns on the streets,” Skipper said.

Watch here:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Serial bank robber allegedly caught in the act on Boylston Street

William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested for attempted unarmed bank robbery at Citizens Bank in Back Bay. A serial bank robber allegedly attempted to return to his old ways Wednesday, but authorities took him into custody at the scene. The Boston Police Department’s Bank Robbery Task Force...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Window washer dies after fall inside J.F.K. Library

Authorities said the incident appears to be a tragic accident but they are investigating. A man working as a window washer inside the J.F.K. Library died Wednesday morning after falling and suffering what authorities described as a “traumatic injury.”. Boston police said officers responded around 10:32 a.m. to 220...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

One dead after shooting near UP Academy Dorchester

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning near UP Academy Dorchester. Officers responded to the scene in the area of 38 Westville St. at approximately 12:40 a.m. and found...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police identify 26-year-old man shot and killed in Roxbury

Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez was shot on Shawmut Avenue across the street from Ramsay Park. The Boston Police Department has identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting in Roxbury Sept. 30. Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez was shot on Shawmut Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., police said. He was...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Boston Police#Violent Crime#Burke High School
Boston

Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston’s effort to address Mass. and Cass

“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boxxy the North Shore bear may be gone, but a new bear has turned up on camera in Mansfield

"Most black bears are wary of humans, but if you find yourself outside when one approaches, clap your hands and talk loudly while slowly moving away." Just days after a well-known North Shore bear was shot and killed for eating a Middleton resident’s livestock, another bear was spotted on camera, just wandering through a neighborhood in Mansfield early Tuesday morning.
MANSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

Video: Tiny calf stranded on I-95 in Georgetown

The calf escaped from a transport trailer. In a potentially dangerous incident Tuesday, a tiny calf became stranded in the middle of I-95 in Georgetown and was caught on video. Boston 25 News reported that the calf got onto the highway after it escaped from a transport trailer. In a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Former nurse pleads guilty to diverting opioids from two Boston-area hospitals

Tarr stole fentanyl from two hospitals in 2018 and 2020. A former nurse pleaded guilty Monday to diverting drugs from two Boston-area hospitals. Lisa Tarr, 33, of St. Petersburg, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception, and subterfuge. She will be sentenced in February 2023, according to a release from United States Attorney Rachael Rollins.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy