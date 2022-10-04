Jeremiah Burke High School student shot Tuesday morning outside school

The victim was found shot outside 60 Washington St.

A teenage boy who is a student at Jeremiah Burke High School was shot Tuesday morning near the school in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

At 9:34 a.m., police received a call to 60 Washington St., where they found the victim and transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

In a press conference, police said they located a firearm in the area and identified a suspect, who they believe is a student at the same high school.

Mary Skipper, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, expressed her sadness at the incident.

“This is a school…and again we have violence with youth. Too many students, too many young people, too many guns on the streets,” Skipper said.

This remains an ongoing investigation.