California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
Merced kidnapping: All 4 bodies found, sheriff confirms
All four bodies of the people taken from a business in Merced County have been found.
California kidnapping person of interest in custody after using missing victim's credit card
The Merced County Sheriff's Office arrested Jesus Salgado, who is a person of interest in the kidnapping of a family of four. The victims were not yet found.
WATCH: Body camera footage released of Fresno officer-involved shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released body camera footage of officers opening fire on a suspect accused of stabbing a K-9 deputy in January. On January 2, officers said they received information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Gabriel Mata, a known gang member who was wanted for a felony domestic violence […]
California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business
The suspect accused of kidnapping a California family of four is seen on surveillance footage leading two zip-tied victims from a business location in Merced.
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — New information is now available in connection to a recent kidnapping in Merced. Detectives released surveillance video of the kidnapping at a news conference Wednesday morning. Amandeep Dheri, 39, Jasdeep Dheri, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday.
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in CA
A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.
Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
Is the Fresno Police Department above the Law?
Our modern culture in America has long castigated and ignored the poor and unhoused. Many people just want the unhoused to go away, disappear or become invisible. Fresnans are no different. And sadly, when unhoused persons are hurt or killed, they are treated as if they never existed and oftentimes...
Stanislaus County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident. He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded […]
Felon with a firearm kills girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon who was illegally in possession of a firearm allegedly killed his girlfriend on Sunday, October 2, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home located on the 33000 block of West Hidalgo Avenue […]
Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
Motorcyclist arrested after leading deputies on chase in Fresno, officials say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase through Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m., deputies tried to pull over a motorcyclist near Shields Avenue and First Street. Officials said the motorcyclist refused to stop and ended up speeding […]
Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Cantua Creek. Deputies say the victim was his girlfriend and the mother of their child.
Man arrested for Modesto murder
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Police say multiple shots were fired toward the victim, who was hit at least once in the upper torso.
Scammers now going after EBT cardholders, draining their accounts
Multiple people are finding out the hard way that their EBT accounts have been drained. The California Department of Social Services (DSS) is aware of the scam going around across the state, including Fresno and Merced Counties. DSS says the funds are being taken through scammers and skimmers. Cardholders who...
2 more victims in Stockton serial killings identified by medical examiner’s office
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more people were identified as victims in thestring of recent serial killings in Stockton on Monday morning by the San Joaquin County medical examiner’s office. Families had previously identified the other three victims to KCRA 3. The man who was killed Aug. 30 was...
