Merced, CA

freightwaves.com

California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Merced, CA
California State
Atwater, CA
Merced, CA
Madera, CA
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — New information is now available in connection to a recent kidnapping in Merced. Detectives released surveillance video of the kidnapping at a news conference Wednesday morning. Amandeep Dheri, 39, Jasdeep Dheri, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday.
MERCED, CA
Jasdeep Singh
abc45.com

Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
CLOVIS, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Is the Fresno Police Department above the Law?

Our modern culture in America has long castigated and ignored the poor and unhoused. Many people just want the unhoused to go away, disappear or become invisible. Fresnans are no different. And sadly, when unhoused persons are hurt or killed, they are treated as if they never existed and oftentimes...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
HOLLISTER, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for Modesto murder

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

Scammers now going after EBT cardholders, draining their accounts

Multiple people are finding out the hard way that their EBT accounts have been drained. The California Department of Social Services (DSS) is aware of the scam going around across the state, including Fresno and Merced Counties. DSS says the funds are being taken through scammers and skimmers. Cardholders who...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

