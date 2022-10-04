Read full article on original website
Related
I chose to ride out Hurricane Ian in a Disney World resort. Here are my 5 biggest takeaways from the experience.
I hunkered down at Disney's Wilderness Lodge resort while the storm pummeled Florida. From character dining to safety measures, here's what it's like.
disneydining.com
Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room
Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
10 splash-worthy water park resorts for the greatest family vacay
Family vacations are the stuff of memories. Set aside the packing lists, the "but I don't want to go there" complaints and get ready for a family trip like no other. Because, when you add in a nice resort or, the best yet, water park resorts, then it's basically a guaranteed good time for all. Plus, what more do you need to pack besides pretty bathing suits?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday
The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today
Permit Filed for Fast and Furious ‘Drifting Car’ Roller Coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood
A permit has been filed for the Fast and Furious roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood. The “Fast and Furious” theme is technically unconfirmed as Universal has yet to make an announcement, but the permit does officially confirm a new outdoor coaster. Thanks to Alicia Stella, we...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret To Saving on Disney Board Games During Target Deal Days
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re gearing up for the winter season, and depending on where you live that might mean some snow days are in your future!. You could spend your time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneytips.com
Disney Resort Delays Reopening Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southern Florida and left severe flooding in the Orlando area when the storm came through as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week. The Walt Disney World Resort was among the first Central Florida attractions to reopen following the storm, with most Parks, Resorts, and amenities up and running by midday on Friday, September 30. While most areas have reopened and are operating normally by now, work is still being done to assess damage and cleanups, and one Disney Resort has had to postpone its reopening.
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket Coming November 1 to Tokyo Disney Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As we prepare to wish you the merriest holiday season from over here at Tokyo Disney Resort, we’ve received word of a new popcorn bucket headed to the parks starting November 1! But this bucket is particularly special, in that it bears resemblance to one we’ve seen before elsewhere.
Comments / 0