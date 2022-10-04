Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southern Florida and left severe flooding in the Orlando area when the storm came through as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week. The Walt Disney World Resort was among the first Central Florida attractions to reopen following the storm, with most Parks, Resorts, and amenities up and running by midday on Friday, September 30. While most areas have reopened and are operating normally by now, work is still being done to assess damage and cleanups, and one Disney Resort has had to postpone its reopening.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO