From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO