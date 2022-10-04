This is a long shot, but maybe, just maybe driver's could slow down for weather conditions. Try doing the speed limit and this most likely won't be a problem. 🤷♂️
speeding is the main reason for all the accidents on the roads, no one follows the posted speed limit signs and because of covid there are not a lot law enforcement out catching these speed breakers, NO ONE CARES ANY MORE. I drive drive down the parkway almost every day and the speed limit States 35 mph but drivers are going 45 or 50 and when then speed limits change to 45mph they are going 55 or higher so if the driver has a accident and dies I am not sorry but if there are innocents involved sorry for the innocents not the driver who caused it
sounds like the state needs to mill out the road and re pave it if it's dangerous like that and people keep wrecking
Comments / 20