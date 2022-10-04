ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Latest Betting Line Trends in Georgia vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia is ...
Alabama Football: A story too good for Crimson Tide fans to miss

No matter how long any of us have followed Alabama Football, there are stories about people we remember, but may not know well. The magnitude of college football’s greatest program is a cherished fact, but there is more to Alabama Crimson Tide history, little-known stories about those who did much to build and sustain the program.
2 Minute Drill: Things to build on offensively for Auburn heading to UGA

AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a 21-17 loss to LSU last Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn Tigers (3-2, 1-1) head to Athens, Georgia this weekend to face the No. 2 Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) looking for their first win between the hedges at Sanford Stadium since 2005. While Bryan Harsin's team is a big underdog to the defending national champions, Auburn has some things to build on offensively with Robby Ashford settling in at quarterback following his second career start. Needing more to be able to challenge on Saturday, Mark Murphy and Jason Caldwell talk about some positives for the Tigers and things they can develop heading into Saturday's game.
