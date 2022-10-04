AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a 21-17 loss to LSU last Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn Tigers (3-2, 1-1) head to Athens, Georgia this weekend to face the No. 2 Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) looking for their first win between the hedges at Sanford Stadium since 2005. While Bryan Harsin's team is a big underdog to the defending national champions, Auburn has some things to build on offensively with Robby Ashford settling in at quarterback following his second career start. Needing more to be able to challenge on Saturday, Mark Murphy and Jason Caldwell talk about some positives for the Tigers and things they can develop heading into Saturday's game.

