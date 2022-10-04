Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
Latest Betting Line Trends in Georgia vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia is ...
Georgia football strength staff squats while pushing Chevy truck for Auburn game
With Georgia set to play in its third conference game of the season, vs Auburn at home, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them. In this week's edition, Bulldogs'...
NFL・
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
The Chicago quarterback currently ranks last in the NFL for multiple passing categories.
Divine Bovine From Before WW2 Said to Be Cause of Impending Headache for Hogs
While much of the SEC loved how State fans utilized cowbells last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks aren't looking forward to hearing them Saturday
Alabama Football: A story too good for Crimson Tide fans to miss
No matter how long any of us have followed Alabama Football, there are stories about people we remember, but may not know well. The magnitude of college football’s greatest program is a cherished fact, but there is more to Alabama Crimson Tide history, little-known stories about those who did much to build and sustain the program.
2 Minute Drill: Things to build on offensively for Auburn heading to UGA
AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a 21-17 loss to LSU last Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn Tigers (3-2, 1-1) head to Athens, Georgia this weekend to face the No. 2 Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) looking for their first win between the hedges at Sanford Stadium since 2005. While Bryan Harsin's team is a big underdog to the defending national champions, Auburn has some things to build on offensively with Robby Ashford settling in at quarterback following his second career start. Needing more to be able to challenge on Saturday, Mark Murphy and Jason Caldwell talk about some positives for the Tigers and things they can develop heading into Saturday's game.
Podcast: How Auburn football can beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
Could Auburn pull off an upset?
