Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Food trucks around the Capital Region
If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Participating restaurants announced for Troy’s ChowderFest
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
OGS auctioning off surplus warehouse items in Albany
The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
Haunted places in the Capital Region
With Halloween only weeks away, you might be wanting a scare. Instead of watching a scary movie, why not opt for a close-to-home, real-life ghost experience?
WNYT
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Miller’s Backyard BBQ gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Miller's Backyard BBQ is officially getting its own restaurant. The traveling catering business is moving into the former Pig Pit building at 1 Niver Street.
Cohoes road closure notice, October 10-14
The City of Cohoes has released a road closure notice.
Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
Glens Falls ends years-long Elm Street bus problem
The section of Elm Street closest to Centennial Circle is narrow. Located between the highway-adjacent artery of Hudson Avenue and the increasingly-busy Park Street, it struggles to accommodate parking spaces on top of two-lane traffic.
Community Emergency Corps moving headquarters to Milton
Community Emergency Corps is making the move from Ballston Spa to Milton. Its new headquarters will be on the corner of Geyser Road and Woodthrush Court, which is across from the Milton Fire Department and next to Milton Town Hall.
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
Some Rotterdam residencies ordered to boil water
The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for multiple residencies in the town of Rotterdam.
Look! Albany’s Lincoln Park Pool Will Feature Splash Pad, Waterslide & More [PICS]
Back in July, the City of Albany asked residents to choose two designs for the new Lincoln Park Pool. The results are in and this ten-plus million dollar project will be built. What Were The Two Concepts Albany Residents Had to Choose From?. Concept A. This plan proposed three separate...
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Best cheap eats in Troy, according to Tripadvisor
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Troy, according to Tripadvisor.
Halloween Daytrip from Albany! Want to Dine with Wizards and Villains?
With gas prices as high as they are if you are going to take a daytrip, from the Capital Region, the destination had better be worth it. You might take a ride to see the explosion of colors the leaves give us. Maybe a great meal would make the ride worth it or anything Halloween related?
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
Field of Horrors in Troy open weekends through October
Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some new regulations in mind when visiting Troy's Field of Horrors.
