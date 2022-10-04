Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Marcia S. Harrell of Camden, October 4
Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
outerbanksvoice.com
Roy Robert Murray, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, October 3
Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
outerbanksvoice.com
William C. Schmidt of Kill Devil Hills, September 30
LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
outerbanksvoice.com
Joan M. Cornette of Kitty Hawk, October 1
Joan M. Cornette, 75, of Kitty Hawk, NC, formerly of West Grove, PA, passed away at home on October 1, 2022. She was born in West Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late John V. Maroney and Lida Dashe Maroney, of West Grove. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Cornette of Kitty Hawk; and a brother, John E. Maroney of Delaware. She retired from DuPont after 30 years of service and then worked in real estate in the Outer Banks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Glider from fatal Southern Shores crash in ocean washes ashore on Kitty Hawk beach
The Town of Kitty Hawk reported the morning of Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off of Southern Shores on September 21 has washed ashore in area the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. One person was rescued and another...
WITN
Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is celebrating after nearly tossing out a $200,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jacqueline Leigh, of Roper, decided to check her $5 scratch-off ticket one more time before throwing it away and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about...
outerbanksvoice.com
Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore
The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Dog owner, officials have conflicting stories after officer shoots animal
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a dog is remembering the animal’s final moments after she was shot and killed by a police officer on the Outer Banks this weekend. Town officials say the officer shot the dog because she was acting aggressively and bit him. Jonathan...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County announces upcoming Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening event
Take a guided tour of the Miss Katie Dredge on October 13. Dare County, in partnership with EJE Dredging Service, will host a christening ceremony and community day in Wanchese on Thursday, October 13, 2022, to honor Miss Katie, the new 156-foot-long shallow-draft hopper dredge. Miss Katie—which is the result...
Elizabeth City man arrested for homicide after being on the run for weeks
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a man for an August homicide. James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, is charged with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. On August 27, officers found Moore dead in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street.
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicradioeast.org
NC 12 reopens after being closed by ocean overwash
After being closed by ocean overwash, the Dare County Sheriff's Office says NC 12 in the Outer Banks has reopened. Deputies say there has been heavy soundside flooding throughout Hatteras Island, and in Rodanthe there is about 8 inches of water covering the highway. In Frisco flood waters are about...
Police: Elizabeth City murder suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
Police in Elizabeth City said Timothy Laster Jr. is accused in the death of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on September 23. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse
In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
Edenton, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Currituck County High School football team will have a game with John A. Holmes High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
outerbanksvoice.com
Coastal low keeps ocean conditions unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all east facing ocean beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton, Powerful rip and strong longshore currents along with high surf (up to 10 feet) and hazardous shorebreak present at all ocean beaches from Duck to Buxton. While rip current risk at the south facing beaches of Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke is MODERATE, ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
forsythwoman.com
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks
There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone
Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Weese Jarred Roy from Cartwright John E/028535000—Lts 16&17 Sec Z Col Harbour/$670,000/Improved Residential. Beck Richard B from Colington Pointe LLC/018697050—Unit 202A Colington Pointe/$495,000/Condo. Duck. HP Investments 142 LLC from West William Ashley/009988000—Lot 5 Blk B Sec 1 Duck Ridge Shrs/$2,300,000/Improved Residential. Amirshahi Maryann Elizabeth from McPhillip Sarah...
Comments / 0