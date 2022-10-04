ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at West Virginia jail

By Rob Macko, Jessica Patterson
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Multiple overdoses at a West Virginia jail are under investigation, first responders confirmed to 12 News affiliate WOWK on Monday night.

According to Morgan Switzer with the Department of Homeland Security, three inmates at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston overdosed on Monday, Oct. 3. Switzer said that all of the inmates are expected to be OK.

Switzer said it is not known at this time if these were three new inmates or if they had been in the jail for a while.

Woman charged after 14-year-old calls to report overdose at Fairmont residence

According to Switzer, there will be a full investigation into what happened and more details will be released Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Comments / 12

R RSMcann
2d ago

Every Guard should be fired....Every Prison employee should be fired......Don't care about the OD's ....How did they get the drugs in the first place..... Corruption.

Reply(1)
6
