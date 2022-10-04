The Boonville Fire Department (BFD) in Boonville, Indiana, says it's looking to add new members to its ranks. The fire department says it will be accepting applications for the position of firefighter beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. BFD says its probationary salary starts at $50,613.94, which goes...

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO