Vanderburgh County, IN

14news.com

Dispatch confirms lanes back open after semi stalled on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms the westbound lane on Lloyd Expressway is back open after a semi was temporarily stalled. Officials with Central dispatch also reported a cement truck in the area with their flashers on. Police are on scene working the situation. We will update this story...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews, including a medical helicopter, were called to a crash Tuesday night near Boonville. Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of IN-61 and Roeder Road. We are working to get more information.
BOONVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Person Thrown From Vehicle In Crash

A serious accident involving two cars in Warrick county shut down State Road 61 at Roeder Road Tuesday night for a few hours. The Warrick County Sheriff says one person was thrown from their vehicle. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. There are no updates on the injuries...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Large fire breaks out at home on Powell Street in Henderson

Crews were at the scene of a large house fire in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Henderson Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a home in the area of Powell Street and Letcher Street in the early morning hours of Thursday. When crews arrived, they found...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson house fire collapses roof

HENDERSON, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight fire in Henderson destroys and home and prevents crews from entering the structure. Both Henderson Fire and Police Departments were called to 1400 block of Powell Street shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found the entire home engulfed in flames. HFD tells Eyewitness News the roof […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
PRINCETON, IN
wdrb.com

2 arrested after human remains found in Owensboro storage unit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after human remains were found in a tote in a storage unit in Owensboro. According to the Daviess County Sheriff, an investigation began last Friday after a person said they hadn't seen a young girl for a while. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Man accused of choking clerk unconscious after trying to steal from Evansville gas station

An Evansville man is facing charges after being accused of choking a gas station clerk unconscious and trying to steal from the store. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a gas station at the corner of South Kentucky Avenue and East Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a customer there called 911 to report suspicious circumstances.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Boonville Fire Department taking firefighter applications starting Friday

The Boonville Fire Department (BFD) in Boonville, Indiana, says it's looking to add new members to its ranks. The fire department says it will be accepting applications for the position of firefighter beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. BFD says its probationary salary starts at $50,613.94, which goes...
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville crews investigating house fire

Evansville fire crews are investigating a possible arson. It happened on Read Street in Evansville Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. Evansville fire crews were on scene within minutes of a witness calling 911 to report the fire. It appears the house was abandoned and no injures were reported.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
EVANSVILLE, IN

