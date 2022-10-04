Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Car crashes into power pole in northwest Vanderburgh County
Crews were at the scene of a crash involving a power pole in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday. Officials with the German Township Fire Department said their crews were on the scene of the crash around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They say it happened in the area of Big Cynthiana Road...
14news.com
Dispatch confirms lanes back open after semi stalled on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms the westbound lane on Lloyd Expressway is back open after a semi was temporarily stalled. Officials with Central dispatch also reported a cement truck in the area with their flashers on. Police are on scene working the situation. We will update this story...
14news.com
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews, including a medical helicopter, were called to a crash Tuesday night near Boonville. Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of IN-61 and Roeder Road. We are working to get more information.
14news.com
EPD: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Washington and Lodge Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a motorcycle rider crashed his bike near Washington and Lodge Avenues on Wednesday night. Officials say the crash happened around 7:23 p.m. According to the Evansville Police Department, the impact threw the rider off the motorcycle when he drove off the road and into...
Car crash closes SR 61
Warrick County Dispatch confirmed State Road 61 is shut down at Roeder Road due to a severe traffic accident.
104.1 WIKY
Person Thrown From Vehicle In Crash
A serious accident involving two cars in Warrick county shut down State Road 61 at Roeder Road Tuesday night for a few hours. The Warrick County Sheriff says one person was thrown from their vehicle. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. There are no updates on the injuries...
wevv.com
Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
wevv.com
Large fire breaks out at home on Powell Street in Henderson
Crews were at the scene of a large house fire in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Henderson Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a home in the area of Powell Street and Letcher Street in the early morning hours of Thursday. When crews arrived, they found...
Henderson house fire collapses roof
HENDERSON, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight fire in Henderson destroys and home and prevents crews from entering the structure. Both Henderson Fire and Police Departments were called to 1400 block of Powell Street shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found the entire home engulfed in flames. HFD tells Eyewitness News the roof […]
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
14news.com
Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
actionnews5.com
Two charged after child’s body found placed in tote, left in storage facility, officials say
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/WKYT/Gray News) - Two people in Kentucky are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into an investigation into the death of a child whose remains were found inside a tote storage unit, authorities said. Officials said Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are being...
wdrb.com
2 arrested after human remains found in Owensboro storage unit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after human remains were found in a tote in a storage unit in Owensboro. According to the Daviess County Sheriff, an investigation began last Friday after a person said they hadn't seen a young girl for a while. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and...
wevv.com
Man accused of choking clerk unconscious after trying to steal from Evansville gas station
An Evansville man is facing charges after being accused of choking a gas station clerk unconscious and trying to steal from the store. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a gas station at the corner of South Kentucky Avenue and East Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a customer there called 911 to report suspicious circumstances.
wevv.com
Boonville Fire Department taking firefighter applications starting Friday
The Boonville Fire Department (BFD) in Boonville, Indiana, says it's looking to add new members to its ranks. The fire department says it will be accepting applications for the position of firefighter beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. BFD says its probationary salary starts at $50,613.94, which goes...
wevv.com
Evansville crews investigating house fire
Evansville fire crews are investigating a possible arson. It happened on Read Street in Evansville Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. Evansville fire crews were on scene within minutes of a witness calling 911 to report the fire. It appears the house was abandoned and no injures were reported.
wevv.com
Video of Warrick County deputies detaining a teen raising concerns
44News received a video showing the moment Gloria Stepro's 14-year-old son was pushed to the ground being detained. "An officer struck my son three different times," said Stepro. Punching him near the back of his head while the others try to keep him on the ground. "The other officer put...
14news.com
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
14news.com
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
