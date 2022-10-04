Read full article on original website
Man arrested for shooting reported as accidental
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been arrested for a September shooting originally reported as accidental. A shooting on Glenwood Avenue on Monday, September 19 was reported by the boyfriend of the victim as accidental, but now the boyfriend is in jail with a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault.
LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 22nd and Hoover a little before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting. When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported...
Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted an Altus man on several drug charges, following a drug bust earlier this year. Thomas Hocker has been indicted on the several charges, including, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Meth with the intent to distribute, as well as a felon in possession of ammunition.
2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
Bacon theft lands woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying. Natasha LaGail Latchett, 34, of Wichita Falls, is charged with...
Chair assault results in prison sentence for Wichita Falls man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous convictions for attempted murders received a 5-year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with a chair in 2021. Delfino Aleman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, October 4, in 78th District Court. In the same...
UPDATE: Hirschi lockout prompted by possible weapon on campus
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high school in the Wichita Falls Independent School District was under a brief security lockout early Wednesday morning in response to a possible threat made against the school. UPDATE: 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, WFPD was...
Suspect and victim ID’d in city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man that was reportedly murdered in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, Jorge Gonzales, 23, was found deceased after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street Saturday, October 01, 2022. Hughes said a murder arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Adan Chavez.
Meth Use On The Rise In Rural Oklahoma, Police Say
Law enforcement in rural Oklahoma have reported seeing a resurgence of a drug that devastates communities big and small. The Maysville Chief of Police in Garvin County said on Tuesday methamphetamine users and dealers were on the rise. Police in Maysville said most of their drug arrests come from traffic...
Man charged with interfering with firefighters
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with interfering with fire officials at a vehicle fire. Police arrested Kevin Wilson Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022, and charged him with interference with public duties. Firefighters were fighting a vehicle fire near Harrison Street and Virginia Drive. A...
GoFundMe set up for surviving victim of fatal crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of the surviving victim of a fatal head-on crash in Wichita Falls on Sunday morning is asking for help as she recovers from the serious injuries she sustained. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, officers responded to a...
Deputies find mix of meth and fentanyl
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on...
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
21-Year-Old Mohammed Al-Abdulla Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 2 a.m. in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
GoFundMe created for head-on crash survivor
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the woman hurt during Saturday’s head-on collision. 23-year-old Ebony Dove was taken to United Regional on Saturday after a car going north on the southbound lanes of Central Freeway crashed into her car. Dove was later flown...
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son. The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game. This loss has...
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Frontier Army Days
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will be hosting their Frontier Army Days event this weekend. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming event and what it entails. The Fort Sill Frontier Army Days kick off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 8th, at...
Patterson files motions to prohibit use of term ‘victim’, delay trial
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest motions filed by the defense team for the former president of a Wichita Falls auto dealership accused of sex crimes against children include a request to delay the start of his trial, and to forbid the use of the term ‘victim’ during the trial.
Police release victim’s names from morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police responded to an injury crash on Sunday, October 2, 2022, around 2 a.m., in the 800 block of North Central Freeway Sunday. According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a 2010 white Nissan Altima was driving north on the south bound side of the freeway and collided head-on collision with a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Malibu.
