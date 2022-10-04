ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

texomashomepage.com

Man arrested for shooting reported as accidental

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been arrested for a September shooting originally reported as accidental. A shooting on Glenwood Avenue on Monday, September 19 was reported by the boyfriend of the victim as accidental, but now the boyfriend is in jail with a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 22nd and Hoover a little before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting. When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted an Altus man on several drug charges, following a drug bust earlier this year. Thomas Hocker has been indicted on the several charges, including, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Meth with the intent to distribute, as well as a felon in possession of ammunition.
ALTUS, OK
texomashomepage.com

2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Bacon theft lands woman with 34 arrests back behind bars

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying. Natasha LaGail Latchett, 34, of Wichita Falls, is charged with...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Chair assault results in prison sentence for Wichita Falls man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous convictions for attempted murders received a 5-year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with a chair in 2021. Delfino Aleman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, October 4, in 78th District Court. In the same...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

UPDATE: Hirschi lockout prompted by possible weapon on campus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high school in the Wichita Falls Independent School District was under a brief security lockout early Wednesday morning in response to a possible threat made against the school. UPDATE: 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, WFPD was...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Suspect and victim ID’d in city’s latest murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man that was reportedly murdered in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, Jorge Gonzales, 23, was found deceased after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street Saturday, October 01, 2022. Hughes said a murder arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Adan Chavez.
texomashomepage.com

Man charged with interfering with firefighters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with interfering with fire officials at a vehicle fire. Police arrested Kevin Wilson Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022, and charged him with interference with public duties. Firefighters were fighting a vehicle fire near Harrison Street and Virginia Drive. A...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

GoFundMe set up for surviving victim of fatal crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of the surviving victim of a fatal head-on crash in Wichita Falls on Sunday morning is asking for help as she recovers from the serious injuries she sustained. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, officers responded to a...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Deputies find mix of meth and fentanyl

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on...
newschannel6now.com

Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

GoFundMe created for head-on crash survivor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the woman hurt during Saturday’s head-on collision. 23-year-old Ebony Dove was taken to United Regional on Saturday after a car going north on the southbound lanes of Central Freeway crashed into her car. Dove was later flown...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son. The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game. This loss has...
CACHE, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Frontier Army Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will be hosting their Frontier Army Days event this weekend. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming event and what it entails. The Fort Sill Frontier Army Days kick off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 8th, at...
FORT SILL, OK
texomashomepage.com

Police release victim’s names from morning accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police responded to an injury crash on Sunday, October 2, 2022, around 2 a.m., in the 800 block of North Central Freeway Sunday. According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a 2010 white Nissan Altima was driving north on the south bound side of the freeway and collided head-on collision with a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Malibu.

