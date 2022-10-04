Read full article on original website
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022. Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft. Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft...
McNeese State University hosts Rouge et Blanc
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was the perfect event for wine lovers over at McNeese today for Rouge et Blanc. The event was hosted in the quad on the university’s campus showing off the best food and wine the region has to offer. The four-hour tasting extravaganza lasted...
Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur. Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was...
Lake Arthur man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Kaplan
Kaplan, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Hwy 14 in Kaplan, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along Hwy 14 near W. Pirates Lane on Oct. 6, 2022. When troopers arrived...
Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
Imperial Calcasieu Museum holds Lighting of the Oak ceremony
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A special event Thursday night featured the lighting of the Sallier Oak tree in Lake Charles. The soiree was held as a fundraiser for the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, and it was their first one since reopening. The proceeds will go toward museum operations, including outreach,...
DeQuincy man dies following two-vehicle crash near Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says authorities responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. near Sam Dunham Rd. on October 5, 2022. Authorities say a preliminary investigation...
Kids compete in ‘Dress a Goat’ contest at Beauregard Parish fair
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The fun continued at the Beauregard Parish Fair Friday afternoon, when kids took part in a “Dress a Goat” contest. The two-person team event involves two goats staked on a rope, a pile of clothes and a stopwatch. The team that gets the goat dressed in the fastest time wins.
Mother charged with murder in hot car death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mother accused of leaving her 6-month-old in a hot car for five hours in August was formally charged with murder Thursday. A grand jury in state district court returned a charge of second-degree murder against Lake Charles woman Ivy Lynn Lee, 23. Six-month-old Carissa...
Kinder High student returns to football field after August shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a months-long recovery, Kinder High School student Landon Schmitz returned to the football field after being shot in the abdomen at a back-to-school party in August. He said the hardest part of recovery: “Not being able to play football with my team.”. It’s...
Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects. Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have...
Lake Area shelters in need of pet parents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October is National Adopt-a-Dog Month and there are lots of little paws in search of a home, even if it’s temporary. According to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million animals enter shelters around the U.S. every year. Locally,...
Indictment returned against man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl was indicted for first-degree rape Thursday in state district court. Hunter Kyle Smith, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sept. 1. He is accused of raping the girl in late August. He is being held at...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer through mid week before our next cold front brings chances for rain
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our quiet pattern looks to last for a couple more days. High pressure moved closer to the area Sunday and will hang around into Tuesday. This will mean temperatures begin to warm up a little starting Monday. High temperatures look to rise into the mid-to-upper 80′s with dry weather persisting through Tuesday. By Wednesday, winds will switch to a southerly direction. This will help keep those temperatures elevated, but also work some moisture from the Gulf into the area. The result will be the first chance for scattered shows and storms that we have seen in a few weeks. It is also around this time that our next cold front will begin to approach the area. This will help keep those rain chances in play until later Thursday, when the front itself is expected to pass through. Behind the front will come drier weather one again, as well as a reduction of temperatures. By next weekend, high’s look to lower possibly into the low 80′s, with a few nights starting Friday night that drops into the 50′s as well. So if the timing of the front holds, this would bode well for weekend plans.
Oil company to lay off over 100 employees at Lafayette office, offshore locations
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Houston-based oil and natural gas company is closing its Lafayette office, permanently laying off 135 employees at the office and various offshore locations. QuarterNorth Energy announced that it will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, and layoffs...
Chennault International Airshow returning next year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New dates and attractions are set for the Chennault International Airshow, which will be returning for its 10th anniversary on May 19-21, 2023. As in past years of the airshow, the Friday night performances have been restored. Chennault said they will have more food truck...
Vinton Heritage Festival returns
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - They’re calling it the gateway to Cajun country. Vinton residents like Jordan Rogers are welcoming back the heritage festival, after it was put on hold for the past few years. “I been looking forward to it all week, came here to see a lot of...
