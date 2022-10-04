Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our quiet pattern looks to last for a couple more days. High pressure moved closer to the area Sunday and will hang around into Tuesday. This will mean temperatures begin to warm up a little starting Monday. High temperatures look to rise into the mid-to-upper 80′s with dry weather persisting through Tuesday. By Wednesday, winds will switch to a southerly direction. This will help keep those temperatures elevated, but also work some moisture from the Gulf into the area. The result will be the first chance for scattered shows and storms that we have seen in a few weeks. It is also around this time that our next cold front will begin to approach the area. This will help keep those rain chances in play until later Thursday, when the front itself is expected to pass through. Behind the front will come drier weather one again, as well as a reduction of temperatures. By next weekend, high’s look to lower possibly into the low 80′s, with a few nights starting Friday night that drops into the 50′s as well. So if the timing of the front holds, this would bode well for weekend plans.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO