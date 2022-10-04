Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom to Call for Special Legislation Session for Windfall Tax on Oil Companies
On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom said he would call a special legislative session to push for a windfall profit tax on oil companies. This is in response to high prices of gas in California. As of Friday, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in California was $6.35...
State Collaborates with Farmers to Conserve Water, Provide Critical Habitat for Migratory Birds in the Delta
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Farmers are receiving financial incentives to reduce their water use and protect wildlife and water quality in the Delta as part of a Delta Drought Response Pilot Program launched by the State of California. The program is led by the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy, in partnership with the Department of Water Resources (DWR), the Office of the Delta Watermaster, and The Nature Conservancy.
