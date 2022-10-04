SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Farmers are receiving financial incentives to reduce their water use and protect wildlife and water quality in the Delta as part of a Delta Drought Response Pilot Program launched by the State of California. The program is led by the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy, in partnership with the Department of Water Resources (DWR), the Office of the Delta Watermaster, and The Nature Conservancy.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO